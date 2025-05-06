Hartford Stage To Host Tony Award Party Fundraising Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hartford Stage will celebrate the 78th Annual Tony Awards with a Red Carpet Party on Sunday, June 8, 2025, in their downtown theater at 50 Church Street in Hartford. This festive fundraiser caps a season of curated events replacing a traditional annual gala.

Tickets start at just $100 and include an open bar, fun snacks, and a seat in the theater to watch the Tony Awards live on a big screen. The $200 All-Access Pass holders can arrive early for a catered cocktail reception by Fire by Forge and enjoy a photo op with Hartford Stage's own Tony Awards.

The Red Carpet Party at Hartford Stage is a chance to enjoy a dazzling night out while supporting one of Hartford's most celebrated arts institutions. Whether you're a Broadway superfan or just love a good party, this event is your excuse to dress up, sip creative cocktails, and watch the Tony Awards—all in great company. With games, prizes, and red carpet photo ops, it's a night not to miss.

Hartford Stage is no stranger to the Tony Awards. In 1989, it received the prestigious Regional Theater Tony Award, and in 2014, it was honored for developing A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, which won Best New Musical. The production was directed by Darko Tresnjak, Hartford Stage's Artistic Director at the time, who also won Best Director of a Musical.

This year's 78th Tony Awards return to Radio City Music Hall, where Tony, Emmy, and Grammy-winning Host, Cynthia Erivo, will surely make it a night to remember. Why watch from home, when you can celebrate in style—all the glitz of NYC, right here in Hartford!

There are two ways to purchase tickets: online at HartfordStage.org/redcarpet, or by calling (860) 520-7241. Special discounted tickets are available for theater professionals and artists—call 860-520-7241 to reserve yours and celebrate the biggest night in theater with the Hartford Stage community.

The theater advises audiences to be careful and not purchase tickets through any other website. Third party re-sellers will try to sell tickets for twice the price or more. If you have any doubts or questions, please contact Hartford Stage directly. Hartford Stage does not charge any additional fees for tickets.

The Red-Carpet Party is a Stage One Initiative and is chaired by Stage One members Brennden D. Colbert and Maxwell Toth. The planning committee includes Stage One members Angel Cotto, Kaitlyn Keeler, Malia Peres, and Claire Stermer. Stage One is Hartford Stage's Young Adult program within the Board of Directors. Stage One provides young adults in the Greater Hartford area with the opportunity to cultivate leadership skills, expand their professional and personal networks, and deepen their appreciation for the arts. Participants gain real-world experience advocating for theater and fostering connections within their communities, becoming empowered ambassadors for Hartford Stage and its mission.

