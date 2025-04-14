Hartford Stage Names Jennifer Levine As Director Of External Relations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hartford Stage has promoted Director of Development Jennifer Levine to the newly-formed role of Director of External Relations. This restructure is aimed at advancing the theater's strategic plan to rebuild audiences, grow revenue, and deepen community engagement.

This shift in the organizational structure is key to breaking down the barriers between the work of the marketing and fundraising teams. “Their separations have served the organization for a long time, but in an effort to continue taking necessary risks for the advancement of Hartford Stage's future, structurally aligning everyone under a single director will more holistically unite the areas of the theater that generate the majority of revenue and relationships,” said Managing Director Cynthia Rider.

Since joining Hartford Stage in 2018, Jennifer Levine has successfully led major fundraising initiatives, including managing their ongoing Set the Stage campaign — a $20 million effort to strengthen the theater's endowment, and invest in artistic and education programs.

"I am honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for Hartford Stage, and to have the opportunity to continue collaborating with our incredible staff, artists, and supporters. With momentum from our Set the Stage campaign and the excitement around next season, we are motivated to welcome new audiences and deepen our impact”, Levine said.

Next season was recently announced and has an ambitious line-up of productions, including a historic partnership with TheaterWorks Hartford to co-produce Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. This collaboration between two of Hartford's leading cultural institutions reflects a new era of bold, audience-centered theater.

Artistic Director Melia Bensussen added, "This new structure is not just about organizational growth, but about creating the conditions for bold and innovative work to thrive on our stage. By aligning our efforts behind a unified vision, we can build an environment where creativity thrives and the stories on our stage reflect the diverse stories we want to tell."

Founded in 1963, Hartford Stage is a Tony Award-winning regional theater known for producing American classics, contemporary new works, and world-class musicals, alongside several influential education programs serving more than 10,000 students and adults annually.

