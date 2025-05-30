Goodspeed Musicals Names Vanessa Logan as New Managing Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vanessa Logan has been selected to be the new Managing Director of the two-time Tony Award-winning Goodspeed Musicals’.



An accomplished arts administration leader with over 25 years of experience advancing arts organizations, Logan was most recently the executive director of Texas Ballet Theater. In this role she oversaw all administrative functions and played a pivotal role in the organization’s growth and expansion.



Logan’s impact extended to TBT’s educational and infrastructural initiatives and was integral in the establishment of TBT’s Richardson School, followed by the new Dallas School at Preston Center – the company’s first school facility in Dallas proper – both of which expanded access to classical ballet education and pre-professional training for young dancers. Additionally, she oversaw the launch of a 65,000-square-foot renovation of TBT’s Fort Worth headquarters to accommodate the expanding staff, professional company, and dance school, positioning the organization for sustained growth and artistic excellence.



Prior to her role at TBT, Logan held senior leadership positions with renowned arts organizations, including American Repertory Ballet in New Jersey, Boston Ballet, The Palace Theater in Connecticut, and Connecticut Dance Theatre. Earlier in her career, she was a resident teaching artist for the Connecticut Commission on Culture and Tourism, where she authored and implemented several dance and academic syllabi.



"It is my very great pleasure to welcome Vanessa to Goodspeed," said Rosen. "She will be an excellent partner for Donna Lynn, and I’m certain that together they will lead us into an even more sure and successful future. I’m looking forward to working with her. My deep thanks to the Goodspeed Search Committee, and especially its chair, Ann Houston."



"I am excited to welcome Vanessa as my partner in leading this exceptional organization at a time that is brimming with opportunity," added Hilton. "I am confident that together, and with the support of our dedicated staff and Board of Trustees, we will transform Goodspeed and secure it for generations to come."



Logan, who will join Goodspeed in August, shared her thoughts about becoming the institution’s managing director. "I am delighted to join Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton and the exceptional team at Goodspeed Musicals, and to return to Connecticut, close to family and the vibrant arts community I hold dear. It is a privilege to bring my passion for live performing arts to such a celebrated institution — a place that feels both welcoming and inspiring."

The search for Goodspeed’s new managing director was conducted by a committee comprised of Goodspeed Trustees and Hilton with assistance from Thomas Pearson and Shruti Adhar of Management Consultants for the Arts.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29% Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 10% Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds