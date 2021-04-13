Goodspeed Musicals Announces Spring & Summer Virtual Education Programs

This month marks the launch the spring session of Goodspeed Musicals' robust performing arts education and training programs for students 7 years of age and older - all from the comfort and safety of home.

Goodspeed is continuing its enduring commitment to education and outreach in the performing arts with a host of virtual offerings April 19 through May 28, 2021. With this exciting new programming, the Home of the American Musical now serves as a virtual creative center for artists of all experience levels accessible from anywhere in the world.

This spring youth and teen artists will thrive in their Kids Company's small group Virtual Ensembles as well as Private Studio offerings, both taught by a trio of exceptional teaching artists. In addition K-12 schools can take advantage of the Goodspeed Classroom, now available in a virtual format. This program offers arts-based curriculum and workshops surrounding a recent Goodspeed production - which students will access virtually. All are specifically designed for a remote performing arts learning experience.

Coming this summer, Goodspeed's Kids Company will offer its annual Master Class Series featuring eight outstanding artists from Broadway, the Goodspeed stage and across the country. In addition, new Private Studio summer sessions will be offered for youth while advanced Musical Theatre performers ages 18 and up can take advantage of the Advanced Master Class Series and receive focused, professional instruction in a small class environment.

"We at The Goodspeed are so excited for our spring virtual Kids Company as well as new and expanded educational programming for student artists, professionals, and our partners," shared Education Director Erin Coffey. "The necessity of virtual programming has enabled us to reimagine arts education and engagement in an innovative and more inclusive way, allowing artists to collaborate meaningfully with our faculty and each other despite our physical distance." Ms. Coffey added.

ABOUT THE PROGRAMS

Kids Company VIRTUAL ENSEMBLES where youth and teen students will participate in weekly sessions focused on acting, vocal performance, and dance. With a different theme each week, young performers will explore different styles of performance while strengthening their skills as an artist.

Kids Company PRIVATE STUDIO is for students who prefer a private learning environment, where students can train with Goodspeed Teaching Artists one-on-one and at their own pace. Weekly lessons are available for coaching in acting, vocal performance, or dance in 30- or 45-minute increments, depending on the child's age.

The 6-week Kids Company session will culminate in an informal virtual showcase for family, friends, and the Goodspeed community. Ages 7-18. Virtual Ensembles: $145 per student. April 19 - May 28. Private Studio: $165 per student (30 minutes weekly) or $225 per student (45 minutes weekly). April 19 - May 28, and June 21 - August 14.

Kids Company MASTER CLASS SERIES provides one-of-a-kind live, online instruction in various styles of musical theatre dance, acting, and vocal performance, in which students will learn new techniques, receive individualized feedback from their faculty of Broadway and Goodspeed professionals, and hone their skills in a supportive, small-group environment. Summer details will be announced soon! Ages 7-18. $40 per student per class. June 21 - August 14.

ADVANCED MASTER CLASS SERIES is for musical theatre performers 18 years and older who are ready to push themselves to the next level. With small class sizes and an outstanding faculty, this summer series will help prepare students for auditions, performances, and beyond. Class and faculty details will be announced soon! Ages 18+. $45 per student per class. June 21 - August 14.

GOODSPEED CLASSROOM: Goodspeed believes in the value and impact of the arts in education and community building, and they are thrilled to make o their Goodspeed Classroom available virtually to K-12 schools. Whether you choose one of their Show Packages or opt for a Customized Show Experience, your student group will enjoy arts based activities, workshops, and discussions surrounding a recent Goodspeed production and specifically designed for a remote performing arts learning experience. Your group will receive access to view an archival video of a Goodspeed production, while their slate of workshops and activities pull back the curtain on the inner workings of live theatre. Recommended for middle school and up. Show Packages: $750. Customized Show Experience: $1,500. Available now through the end of the school year.

For more information on all these programs please visit www.goodspeed.org/education-library/classes.