Garet&Co Contemporary Dance Presents ECLIPSE

The performance is on February 18.

Jan. 16, 2023  

This February, the award winning contemporary dance company, Garet&Co, is producing their first ever evening length show at the Warner Theatre: "ECLIPSE."

Garet&Co is a quickly growing company, and ECLIPSE will be an extremely special one-night-only showcase of their most celebrated work!

"Creating a dance company was actually an accident for me," says Garet. "While I always planned to pursue choreography professionally, Garet&Co was born after I was selected for several choreography festivals, and while attending with dancers, I kept being asked what my company name was. Finally, I decided to call us Garet&Co and start a professional company."

That was in the fall of 2021, back when Garet&Co had 4 dancers working with Garet, had attended 2 in person festivals and a few virtual film festivals. Now, only a little over a year later, Garet&Co has 20 dancers in the company, including 10 adult paid professional members, and 10 student members who work with the company as apprentices. They've traveled across the Northeast for performances, and have already been selected for and performed in over 15 dance festivals.

"ECLIPSE" will showcase four of Garet's most celebrated pieces: "Big God," "fester," "WONDERFUL," and "and sometimes i wish." ECLIPSE will also debut a brand new piece, set on the company by Guest Choreographer Madelynn Brown.

Garet&Co "strives to create work that comes from a place of truth; work that is both guttural and beautiful." Garet&Co's pieces often deal with themes of struggling mental health and the search for peace within chaos. They believe that art changes the world, and are passionately and actively working to be "generators of light."

Don't miss this special show! Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219112®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.warnertheatre.org%2FTheatreManager%2F1%2Fonline%3Fperformance%3D6271?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




