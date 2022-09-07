Free Open House Announced at Hartford Stage to Set The Stage For The 2022/2023 Season

On Saturday, September 17 from 12 PM to 4 PM, Hartford Stage will open their doors and invite new and returning audiences to discover more about the Tony Award-winning theater with games, behind-the-scenes secrets, complimentary food and drink, live music, and more. The event is free for anybody who would like to stop by; RSVPing in advance at HartfordStage.org is encouraged.

Artistic Director Melia Bensussen will preview the upcoming season and speak about what she's looking forward to sharing with audiences with this selection of plays: "Our theater, your theater, is a civic home for deep conversation and shared laughter; a place to expand our imaginations and see our stories reflected on the stage," she states in a welcome letter to audiences.

The 2022/2023 season at Hartford Stage, sponsored by Stanley Black & Decker, begins on October 13 with Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, followed by an encore of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, the entirely bilingual Espejos: Clean, the world premiere of The Art of Burning, William Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale, and concludes with a timely revival of Trouble in Mind.

Tickets for all shows are available now and can be purchased online at HartfordStage.org, by calling (860) 527-5151, or in-person from the theater at 50 Church Street. Audiences interested in seeing three or more shows can unlock savings and benefits by becoming a subscriber or joining the Stage Pass program (for ages 21-35).

Raytheon Technologies is the exclusive sponsor of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. The Winter's Tale is made possible by The Shakespeare Fund and founding members Rick & Beth Costello, Jack & Donna Sennott, and The John & Kelly Hartman Foundation. Trouble in Mind director Christopher D. Betts is the recently announced Joyce C. Willis Fellow, made possible by The Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation.