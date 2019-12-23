Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Connecticut:
Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Choreography (Equity)
Best Choreography (Non-Equity)
Best Connecticut Playwright
Best Costume Design (Equity)
Best Costume Design (Non-Equity)
Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Best Direction of a Play (Equity)
Best Direction of a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical (Equity)
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play (Equity)
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Lighting Design (Equity)
Best Lighting Design (Non-Equity)
Best Musical (Equity)
Best Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Musical Direction (Equity)
Best Musical Direction (Non-Equity)
Best Original/New Work/New Adaptation
Best Play (Equity)
Best Play (Non-Equity)
Best Scenic Design (Equity)
Best Scenic Design (Non-Equity)
Best Sound Design (Equity)
Best Sound Design (Non-Equity)
Best Special Theatrical Event
Best Touring Production
Theatre of the Year (Equity)
Theatre of the Year (Non-Equity)
Liam Vincent Hutt - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 14%
Taven Blanke - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 13%
Ari Frimmer - RAGTIME - Music Theatre of CT 6%
Jimmy Johansmeyer - GLITZ! - Pantochino Productions 7%
Stephen Michelsson - INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 6%
Justin Torres - IN THE HEIGHTS - Landmark Community Theatre 5%
Frank Mastrone - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 15%
Alex Rafala - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Playhouse on Park 15%
Omen Sade - TREASURE ISLAND - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 13%
Tyler White - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Shepaug Dramatics 11%
Francisco Viera - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University 10%
Carl Cannella - CHAMPAGNE AND LICORICE - Hole in the Wall Theater 9%
Chloe Cheers - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 8%
Josie Todd - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 8%
Rachel Oremland - NUNSENSE - Playhouse on Park 7%
Lexi White - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - NTT 7%
Mary Mannix - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 6%
Anna Hicks - LEGALLY BLONDE - White Rabbit Theatre at Connecticut Theatre Company 5%
Mia Dillon - THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Hartford Stage 18%
Cynthia Hannah - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 14%
Amelia White - A DOLL'S HOUSE: PART 2 - TheaterWorks 13%
Sybil Haggard - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Landmark Community Theatre 12%
Alicia Dempster - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn 5%
Allie Campbell - AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN - Sacred Heart University 4%
Marc Kimelman - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 22%
Chris Bailey - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 13%
Chip Abbott - WORKING - ACT of CT 10%
Chantel Martin - LEGALLY BLONDE - White Rabbit Theatre at Connecticut Theatre Company 11%
Matthew Guerrera - THE WIZARD OF OZ (SORT OF) - Pantochino Productions 11%
Simone Depaulo - HAIR - Sacred Heart University 7%
Bert Bernardi - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 26%
Scott Stephen Kegler - CHAMPAGNE AND LICORICE - Hole in the Wall Theater 15%
Charlie Fusari - THE AMERICAN DREAM - Sacred Heart University 13%
Jen Caprio - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 23%
EMILY REBHOLZ - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 16%
Brenda Phelps - WORKING - ACT of CT 12%
Jimmy Johansmeyer - BEAT BUGS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Pantochino Productions 15%
Rose Masselli Morse - INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 12%
Lesley Neilson-Bowman - MAMMA MIA! - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 7%
Gabriel Barre - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 19%
John Rando - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 16%
Daniel C. Levine - WORKING - ACT of CT 9%
Bert Bernardi - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 12%
Ben Silberman and David Nunner - INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 8%
Jerry Goehring - HAIR - Sacred Heart University 5%
Kevin Connors - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 29%
Darko Tresjnak - THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Hartford Stage 19%
Christian Libonati - TREASURE ISLAND - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 14%
Ed Bassett - SHERWOOD; THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Phoenix Stage Company 13%
Jerry Goehring - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University 7%
Kevin Sosbe - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn 6%
BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 22%
BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 18%
THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ACT of CT 9%
THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 9%
INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 8%
HAIR - Sacred Heart University 6%
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 50%
THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Playhouse on Park 22%
MILLER MISSISSIPPI - Long Wharf Theater 19%
THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University 12%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn 9%
TWELFTH NIGHT - The Hartt School 8%
Jason Kantrowitz - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 22%
JEFF CROITER - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 19%
Jack Mehler - WORKING - ACT of CT 9%
Ian Diedrich - MATILDA - Landmark Community Theatre 22%
Jeff Carr - BEAT BUGS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Pantochino Productions 19%
Rob McPherson - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - East Lyme Regional Theater 7%
BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 21%
BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 17%
WORKING - ACT of CT 8%
THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 10%
INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 8%
HAIR - Sacred Heart University 5%
ADAM SOUZA - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 22%
Michael O'Flaherty - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 15%
Katya Stanislavskaya - THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ACT of CT 12%
Kerri Morris - INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 12%
Alan Dougherty - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Shoreline Theater academy shoreline actors collective 5%
Ken Clark - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Windham Theatre Guild 5%
BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 23%
THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 19%
PASSING THROUGH - Goodspeed Musicals 10%
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 18%
TREASURE ISLAND - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 14%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Playhouse on Park 9%
THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University 10%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn 10%
TWELFTH NIGHT - The Hartt School 9%
Walt Spangler - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 22%
DONYALE WERLE - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 18%
Jack Mehler - THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ACT of CT 10%
Von Del Mar - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 19%
Michael Bane & Ben Silberman - INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 16%
Tricia Hul/ Jack Nardi - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Windham Theatre Guild 9%
Jay Hilton - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 23%
JAY HILTON - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 20%
John Salutz - WORKING - ACT of CT 12%
Sara Brown - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 20%
Lou Okell - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 17%
Brendan Borbone - HAIR - Sacred Heart University 7%
WEST SIDE STORY IN CONCERT - New Paradigm Theatre & Norwalk Symphony Orchestra 15%
DECADES IN CONCERT: SEVENTIES - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 12%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 9%
HAMILTON - Bushnell 32%
COME FROM AWAY - Bushnell 18%
WAITRESS - Bushnell 13%
Goodspeed Musicals 36%
Seven Angels Theatre 12%
ACT of CT 9%
Pantochino Productions 10%
Connecticut Theatre Company 10%
Sacred Heart University 8%
