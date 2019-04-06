Fairfield Center Stage Presents BARNUM

Fairfield Center Stage, an environmental community theater group, will partner with The Barnum Festival and the Fairfield Museum and History Center to present a free outdoor musical-in-concert in downtown Fairfield this June. Featuring local artists and staff from Fairfield County, FCS's annual summer presentation will be "Barnum", running one weekend only, June 27-29, 2019 at Fairfield Museum Commons at 370 Beach Rd behind Old Town Hall.

The role of P.T. Barnum will be played by Fairfield County native and winner of season one of "The Voice," Javier Colon. The rest of the local cast of performers will be cast from OPEN CALL AUDITIONS on Sunday, April 14th from 11:30am-3pm and Monday, April 15th from 5:30-7pm at The Fairfield Museum and History Center (see below for address info). Seeking actors and singers of all ages, types, ethnicities, etc.

In addition to the cast, there will be a 12 piece onstage orchestra. This musical retelling of the life of P.T. Barnum, who served as the Mayor of Bridgeport before founding the Barnum & Bailey Circus, will be an exciting event for the whole family. Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets/low-back chairs & picnics for this family-friendly summer event under the stars.

The event will be presented with FREE general admission tickets to all thanks to subsidization by individual donors and local corporate sponsors. Reserved VIP tickets will be available for sale at www.fairfieldcenterstage.org. Amenities include local food trucks, face painting, balloon artists, concessions (including wine and beer), and access to indoor restrooms. For accessible seating access please email info@fairfieldcenterstage.org or call 203.416.6446.

Performances are Thurs June 27 @ 8:00pm, Fri June 28 @ 7:30pm, Sat June 29 @ 2pm (matinee), and Sat June 29 @ 7:30pm (closing night). Performances will be presented outdoors at 370 Beach Rd in Fairfield. Vicinity street parking is free and the park opens one hour before showtime for seating/picnics.

P.T. Barnum, the Greatest Showman on Earth, combines razzle-dazzle with charm and brass to sell "humbug" to cheering crowds. A joyful and moving musical portrait of the nineteenth century's greatest show-biz legend, BARNUM is a colorful, dynamic spectacle with heart. Cy Coleman and Michael Stewart's rousing score includes "There's a Sucker Born Every Minute," "Join the Circus," "The Colors of My Life," and "Come Follow The Band."

The Production is led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom, Executive Producer Eli Newsom, and Producer Christine Brown. The all-local production staff includes Vocal Direction by Brian Crook, Scenic Design by Perry Liu, Costume Design by Jessica Camarero, Lighting Design by Don Rowe, and Sound Design by Joe Boerst.

Fairfield Center Stage's mission is to lead a culturally diverse collective of local artists to provide a quality, accessible, and affordable theatre arts experience for the community, by the community.

For more information please visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org or call 203.416.6446.





