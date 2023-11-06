FROM BATTLEFIELD TO ART Comes to West Hartford This Weekend

The resilient spirit and artistic talent of wounded Ukrainian soldiers will take center stage at a remarkable art show, aimed at raising funds for the nonprofit organization, Maidan United. This inspiring event, organized by the community in Hartford, CT, aims to generate support for the purchase and delivery of vital medical supplies to Ukraine. The art show will serve as a platform to showcase the artistic expression of these brave individuals while supporting a noble cause.

The art show, titled "From Battlefield to Art," will be held at Warehouse 635 in West Hartford, CT on November 12th, 2023 from 12pm to 7pm. Showcasing an exceptional collection of artwork created by wounded Ukrainian soldiers, this exhibition will offer a unique perspective on their experiences, resilience, and profound creativity. Attendees will have the opportunity to appreciate these powerful pieces, gaining insight into the emotions, struggles, and triumphs faced by these heroic individuals.

Maidan United, a Hartford-based nonprofit organization, has been working tirelessly to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, specifically in the form of medical supplies. The funds raised from this art show will go directly towards purchasing essential medical equipment and supplies, which will be sent to Ukraine to support hospitals and clinics in need. Through this partnership, the wounded soldiers not only contribute their artistic talent but also help their fellow citizens in Ukraine by enabling access to vital healthcare resources.

"We are honored to support the incredible work of Maidan United and showcase the remarkable artwork created by wounded Ukrainian soldiers," said Kateryna Hebert. "Through the power of art, we hope to raise awareness and funds to aid in the provision of much-needed medical supplies to Ukraine. This exhibition serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit and resilience of these courageous soldiers."

The art show is not only an opportunity for art enthusiasts and community members to appreciate and acquire exceptional artwork but also to make a significant impact on the lives of Ukrainian citizens in need. By attending the exhibition and purchasing artwork, individuals can directly contribute to the mission of Maidan United and help ensure that crucial medical supplies reach those who require them the most.

"We are immensely grateful to the wounded Ukrainian soldiers for sharing their art with us and for Maidan United's dedication to improving healthcare access in Ukraine," said Sofia Dumansky, said President and Co-Founder for Maidan United. "Every contribution made at the art show will make a tangible difference in the lives of Ukrainians in need of medical assistance. Together, we can support their journey towards recovery and resilience."

The "From Battlefield to Art" art show promises to be an enlightening and inspiring event. With each stroke of a brush and every piece of art on display, attendees will witness the power of creativity and the strength of the human spirit. Join us at Warehouse 635 in West Hartford, CT on November 12th, 2023 from 12pm to 7pm to show your support for Maidan United and wounded Ukrainian soldiers through this remarkable art exhibition.