FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS & BIG FISH To Be Screened At Warner Theatre

Movies @ the Warner presents FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, 9/15 at 7 pm. The following week, the Warner will show BIG FISH, 9/22 at 7 pm. Fall Films are presented by Movies @ the Warner and sponsored by Elevator Service Company.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS dir. Peter Berg, 2004. Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Garret Hedlund, Derek Luke, Jay Hernandez, Lucas Black, Tim McGraw.

Claimed to be one of the greatest high school movies of all time, Friday Night Lights follows Permian High School's football team (the Permian Panthers) and the pressures they cope with, from high school and family drama to the high expectations from their Odessa fanbase.

BIG FISH

dir. Tim Burton, 2003. Cast: Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, Helena Bonham Carter, Billy Crudup, Danny DeVito, Matthew McGrory, Jessica Lange, Alison Lohman, Robert Guillaume, Marion Cotillard, Steve Buscemi.

Fantasy, comedy, drama, romance - Big Fish has it all with the dark essence of Tim Burton's signature style. Edward Bloom (Ewan McGregor/Albert Finney) encounters a variety of quirky characters throughout his life and, while on his deathbed, recounts his most impactful life stories to his son Will (Billy Crudup) and daughter-in-law Josephine (Marion Cotillard). Will is ever skeptical of his father's tales and tries to determine the truth beneath them. As Edward tells Will his life story, flashbacks of young Edward show his experiences with love at first sight, earning the key to a city, the neighborhood witch who tells him how and when he will die, and other seemingly exaggerated tall tales.

Tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.



Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.