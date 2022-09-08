Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS & BIG FISH To Be Screened At Warner Theatre

Fall Films are presented by Movies @ the Warner and sponsored by Elevator Service Company.

Connecticut News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS & BIG FISH To Be Screened At Warner Theatre

Movies @ the Warner presents FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, 9/15 at 7 pm. The following week, the Warner will show BIG FISH, 9/22 at 7 pm. Fall Films are presented by Movies @ the Warner and sponsored by Elevator Service Company.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS dir. Peter Berg, 2004. Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Garret Hedlund, Derek Luke, Jay Hernandez, Lucas Black, Tim McGraw.

Claimed to be one of the greatest high school movies of all time, Friday Night Lights follows Permian High School's football team (the Permian Panthers) and the pressures they cope with, from high school and family drama to the high expectations from their Odessa fanbase.

BIG FISH

dir. Tim Burton, 2003. Cast: Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, Helena Bonham Carter, Billy Crudup, Danny DeVito, Matthew McGrory, Jessica Lange, Alison Lohman, Robert Guillaume, Marion Cotillard, Steve Buscemi.

Fantasy, comedy, drama, romance - Big Fish has it all with the dark essence of Tim Burton's signature style. Edward Bloom (Ewan McGregor/Albert Finney) encounters a variety of quirky characters throughout his life and, while on his deathbed, recounts his most impactful life stories to his son Will (Billy Crudup) and daughter-in-law Josephine (Marion Cotillard). Will is ever skeptical of his father's tales and tries to determine the truth beneath them. As Edward tells Will his life story, flashbacks of young Edward show his experiences with love at first sight, earning the key to a city, the neighborhood witch who tells him how and when he will die, and other seemingly exaggerated tall tales.

Tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


SUNSET BOULEVARD Opens MTC's 36th Season With Broadway & Local Actors!SUNSET BOULEVARD Opens MTC's 36th Season With Broadway & Local Actors!
September 7, 2022

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company opens their 36th MainStage Season with Sunset Boulevard.
Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Tony Winner Laura Benanti Next MonthSacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Tony Winner Laura Benanti Next Month
September 7, 2022

Tony Award winner (the 2008 revival of Gypsy) and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress. Benanti can most recently be seen in Amy Schumer's Life + Beth, which premiered on Hulu in March and has been renewed for a second season.The series follows Beth (Schumer) whose life changes forever following a sudden incident when she is forced to engage with her past. Benanti stars as Beth's mother.
Hartford Fringe Festival Returns For 2022 With Nearly 40 Performances Over 10 DaysHartford Fringe Festival Returns For 2022 With Nearly 40 Performances Over 10 Days
September 7, 2022

Pearwater Productions announced the 3rd Annual Hartford Fringe Festival to be held October 20 through 30, 2022. After producing a virtual festival in 2020 and taking 2021 off, Hartford Fringe Festival returns to the Carriage House Theatre, 360 Farmington Avenue in Hartford, Connecticut with a ten-day event consisting of 38 performances of 23 unique productions.
Play Selected for 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare FestivalPlay Selected for 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival
September 7, 2022

The three witches have seen the future and predicted that the Capital Classics Theatre Company will stage Macbeth for the 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival on the beautiful outdoor grounds of the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Connecticut, on July 13–30, 2023.
Free Open House Announced at Hartford Stage to Set The Stage For The 2022/2023 SeasonFree Open House Announced at Hartford Stage to Set The Stage For The 2022/2023 Season
September 7, 2022

On Saturday, September 17 from 12 PM to 4 PM, Hartford Stage will open their doors and invite new and returning audiences to discover more about the Tony Award-winning theater with games, behind-the-scenes secrets, complimentary food and drink, live music, and more. 