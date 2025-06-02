FEVER DREAMS, RAGTIME and More Top 2025 Connecticut Critics Circle Nominations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Goodspeed Musicals’ production of “Ragtime” and two plays from TheaterWorks Hartford – “Fever Dreams” and “Primary Trust” - lead the shows nominated for the 33rd annual Connecticut Critics Circle Awards.



The awards event, which celebrates the best in professional theater in the state, will be held Monday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Event Center at Housatonic Community College in downtown Bridgeport. The event is free and open to the public. Visit CTCritics.org to reserve a ticket to the ceremony.



“Ragtime” received 11 nods, including outstanding musical production, director, leading actor and actress, and four best featured actor nominations. “Fever Dreams” and “Primary Trust” each earned six nominations, including outstanding play production and director.



Other outstanding play nominees are “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” Hartford Stage; “El Coquí Espectacular,” Long Wharf Theatre; and “Master Class,” Music Theatre of CT.



Also earning outstanding musical nods are “Fiddler on the Roof,” A Contemporary Theater (A.C.T.); “La Cage Aux Folles,” Music Theater of CT; “The Prom” and “Rock of Ages,” Sharon Playhouse.



Receiving the annual Tom Killen Award for lifetime achievement in Connecticut theater is Lauren Yarger. She is a producer, playwright, theater reviewer, and co-founder of the CT Chapter of the League of Theatre Professional Women. For four seasons, she has produced the Table Reading Series at the Palace Theater, Waterbury, CT.



Receiving a special award is Semina De Laurentis who, after 35 years, will be retiring as the co-founder and Managing Artistic Director of the Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury, CT.



The complete nominees are:



Play:

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde - Hartford Stage

El Coquí Espectacular - Long Wharf Theatre

Fever Dreams – TheaterWorks Hartford

Master Class - Music Theatre of CT.

Primary Trust - TheaterWorks Hartford



Musical:

Fiddler on the Roof - A Contemporary Theater (A.C.T.)

La Cage Aux Folles - Music Theater of CT

The Prom – Sharon Playhouse

Ragtime – Goodspeed Musicals

Rock of Ages - Sharon Playhouse.



Actor in a play:

Niall Cunningham, “Romeo & Juliet” - Hartford Stage

Nathan Darrow, “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” – Hartford Stage

Jon-Michael Reese, “jimmy & Lorraine” – Heartbeat Ensemble

Godfrey L. Simmons, Jr., “Two Trains Running” - Hartford Stage

Justin Weaks, “Primary Trust” - TheaterWorks Hartford



Actress in a play:

Carmen Berkeley, “Romeo & Juliet” - Hartford Stage

Vanessa R. Butler, “jimmy & Lorraine” – Heartbeat Ensemble

Irene Glezos, “Master Class” – Music Theatre of CT

Jacqueline Hubbard, “Alabama Story” – Ivoryton Playhouse

Stephanie Machado, “Laughs in Spanish” - Hartford Stage

Samora la Perdida, “Notes on a Killing Seven Oversight…” - Yale Repertory Theatre



Actor in a musical:

Scott Mikita, “La Cage Aux Folles” - Music Theatre of CT

Gian Raffaele DiConstanzo, “Jersey Boys” – A.C.T.

Danny Rothman, “Fiddler on the Roof” – A.C.T.

John Scherer, “The Prom” – Sharon Playhouse

Michael Wordly, “Ragtime” – Goodspeed Musicals



Actress in a musical:

Kate Baldwin, “The Prom” – Sharon Playhouse

Christine Dwyer, “Maggie” – Goodspeed Musicals

Mamie Parris, “Ragtime” – Goodspeed Musicals

Emily Grace Tucker, “Mary Popppins” – S.T.O.N.C.

Danielle Wade, “South Pacific” – Goodspeed Musicals



Director of a play:

Melia Bensussen, “Romeo & Juliet” - Hartford Stage

Gilbert McCauley, “Two Trains Running” - Hartford Stage

Jennifer Chang, “Primary Trust” – TheaterWorks Hartford

Brandon J. Dirden, “Eden” - Yale Repertory Theatre

Rob Ruggiero, “Fever Dreams” – TheaterWorks Hartford



Director of a musical:

Carl Andress, “The Prom” – Sharon Playhouse

Christopher D. Betts, “Ragtime” – Goodspeed Musicals

Kevin Connors, “La Cage Aux Folles” - Music Theatre of CT

Hunter Foster, “Rock of Ages” – Sharon Playhouse

Daniel C. Levine, “Fiddler on the Roof” – A.C.T.



Choreography:

Josh Assor, “Fiddler on the Roof” – A.C.T.

Mallory Davis, “White Christmas” - Music Theatre of CT

Sara Edwards, “Ragtime” - Goodspeed Musicals

Mara Newbery Greer, “A Christmas Story” – Goodspeed Musicals

Krystyna Resavy, “The Prom” – Sharon Playhouse



Featured actor in a play:

Ricardo Chavira, “Primary Trust” – TheaterWorks Hartford

Jimmy Johansmeyer, “Dracula” – Legacy Theatre

Russell G. Jones, “Eden” – Yale Repertory Theatre

Constantine Pappas, “Master Class” – Music Theatre of CT

Samuel Stricklen, “Primary Trust” – TheaterWorks Hartford



Featured actress in a play:

Maggie Bofill, “Laughs in Spanish” - Hartford Stage

Erin Noel Grennan, “Theatre People” - Westport Country Playhouse

Mia Pinero, “Theatre People” - Westport Country Playhouse

Christina Acosta Robinson, “Eden” - Yale Repertory Theatre

Hilary Ward, “Primary Trust” - TheaterWorks Hartford





Featured actor in a musical:

Jordan Friend, “Rock of Ages” – Sharon Playhouse

David R. Gordon, “Ragtime” - Goodspeed Musicals

Behr Marshall, “Ragtime” – Goodspeed Musicals

Felix Torrez-Ponce, “She Loves Me” – Long Wharf Theatre

Wes Williams, “Maggie” – Goodspeed Musicals



Featured actress in a musical:

Joan Almedilla, “South Pacific” – Goodspeed Musicals

Kirsti Carnahan, “White Christmas” – Music Theatre of CT

Blair Goldberg, “Ragtime” - Goodspeed Musicals

Brennyn Lark, “Ragtime” - Goodspeed Musicals

Rashidra Scott, “A Christmas Story” – Goodspeed Musicals



Ensemble – Casts of:

The 39 Steps – Westport Country Playhouse

Fever Dreams – TheaterWorks Hartford

Native Gardens – Westport Country Playhouse

The Shark is Broken – Playhouse on Park

Steel Magnolias – Sharon Playhouse



Solo performance:

Felicia Curry, “Sandra” – TheaterWorks Hartford

Lena Kaminsky, “2.5 Minute Ride” – Hartford Stage

Carlyn Connolly, “Tea at Five” – Ivoryton Playhouse

Terrence Riggins, “Unbecoming Tragedy” - Long Wharf Theatre



Set design:

Luke Cantarella, “Fever Dreams” - TheaterWorks Hartford

Luke Cantarella, “King James” - TheaterWorks Hartford

Johann Fitzpatrick, “The Shark is Broken” – Playhouse on Park

Starlet Jacobs, “Tea at Five” - Ivoryton Playhouse

Anna Louizos, “Native Gardens” - Westport Country Playhouse



Costume design:

Fabian Fidel Aguilar, “Romeo & Juliet” - Hartford Stage

Stephanie Bahniuk, “Ragtime” - Goodspeed Musicals

Rea J. Brown, “El Coquí Espectacular” – Long Wharf Theatre

An-lin Dauber, “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” – Hartford Stage

Arthur Wilson, “Notes on a Killing Seven Oversight…” - Yale Repertory Theatre



Lighting design:

Evan C. Anderson, “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” – Hartford Stage

Jamie Burnett, “Dracula” - Legacy Theatre

Dan Kotlowitz, “Romeo & Juliet” - Hartford Stage

Sherrice Mojgani, “Fever Dreams” – TheaterWorks Hartford

Charlie Morrison, “Fiddler on the Roof” – A.C.T.



Sound design:

Jay Hilton, “Ragtime” - Goodspeed Musicals

Lindsay Jones, “Fever Dreams” – TheaterWorks Hartford

Ryan Rumery, “The 39 Steps” – Westport Country Playhouse

Jane Shaw, “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” – Hartford Stage

Jane Shaw, “2.5 Minute Ride” – Hartford Stage



Projections:

John Horzen, “El Coquí Espectacular” – Long Wharf Theatre

Doaa Ouf, “Notes on a Killing Seven Oversight…” - Yale Repertory Theatre

Camilla Tassi, “Sandra” – TheaterWorks Hartford

Camilla Tassi, “Fiddler on the Roof” – A.C.T.

Hannah Tran, “Unbecoming Tragedy” – Long Wharf Theatre



PLAYS (Number of Nominations)

The 39 Steps – 2

Fever Dreams – TheaterWorks Hartford - 6

Primary Trust – TheaterWorks Hartford - 6

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde – Hartford Stage - 5

Romeo & Juliet – 5

Eden – 3

El Coquí Espectacular - Long Wharf Theatre – 3

Master Class – Music Theatre of CT - 3

Notes on a Killing Seven Oversight… - 3

2.5 Minute Ride – Hartford Stage - 2

Dracula – 2

Laughs in Spanish – 2

Native Gardens – 2

Sandra – TheaterWorks Hartford - 2

The Shark is Broken – 2

Tea at Five – Ivoryton Playhouse - 2

Theatre People - 2

Two Trains Running – 2

Unbecoming Tragedy - Long Wharf Theatre - 2

Alabama Story – 1

Jimmy & Lorraine – 1

King James - 1

Steel Magnolias – 1





MUSICALS (Number of Nominations)

Ragtime – 11

Fiddler on the Roof – 6

The Prom (Sharon) – 5

La Cage Aux Folles – 3

Rock of Ages – 3

A Christmas Story - 2

Maggie – 2

South Pacific – 2

White Christmas – 2

Jersey Boys – 1

Mary Poppins – 1

She Loves Me - 1

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 15% Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 8% Claire-Marie Hall - Operation Mincemeat - 6% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds