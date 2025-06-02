FEVER DREAMS, RAGTIME and More Top 2025 Connecticut Critics Circle Nominations

The awards event, which celebrates the best in professional theater in the state, will be held Monday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m.
The awards event, which celebrates the best in professional theater in the state, will be held Monday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Event Center at Housatonic Community College in downtown Bridgeport. The event is free and open to the public. Visit CTCritics.org to reserve a ticket to the ceremony.
“Ragtime” received 11 nods, including outstanding musical production, director, leading actor and actress, and four best featured actor nominations. “Fever Dreams” and “Primary Trust” each earned six nominations, including outstanding play production and director.
Other outstanding play nominees are “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” Hartford Stage; “El Coquí Espectacular,” Long Wharf Theatre; and “Master Class,” Music Theatre of CT.
Also earning outstanding musical nods are “Fiddler on the Roof,” A Contemporary Theater (A.C.T.); “La Cage Aux Folles,” Music Theater of CT; “The Prom” and “Rock of Ages,” Sharon Playhouse.
Receiving the annual Tom Killen Award for lifetime achievement in Connecticut theater is Lauren Yarger. She is a producer, playwright, theater reviewer, and co-founder of the CT Chapter of the League of Theatre Professional Women. For four seasons, she has produced the Table Reading Series at the Palace Theater, Waterbury, CT.
Receiving a special award is Semina De Laurentis who, after 35 years, will be retiring as the co-founder and Managing Artistic Director of the Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury, CT.
The complete nominees are:
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde - Hartford Stage
El Coquí Espectacular - Long Wharf Theatre
Fever Dreams – TheaterWorks Hartford
Master Class - Music Theatre of CT.
Primary Trust - TheaterWorks Hartford
Fiddler on the Roof - A Contemporary Theater (A.C.T.)
La Cage Aux Folles - Music Theater of CT
The Prom – Sharon Playhouse
Ragtime – Goodspeed Musicals
Rock of Ages - Sharon Playhouse.
Niall Cunningham, “Romeo & Juliet” - Hartford Stage
Nathan Darrow, “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” – Hartford Stage
Jon-Michael Reese, “jimmy & Lorraine” – Heartbeat Ensemble
Godfrey L. Simmons, Jr., “Two Trains Running” - Hartford Stage
Justin Weaks, “Primary Trust” - TheaterWorks Hartford
Carmen Berkeley, “Romeo & Juliet” - Hartford Stage
Vanessa R. Butler, “jimmy & Lorraine” – Heartbeat Ensemble
Irene Glezos, “Master Class” – Music Theatre of CT
Jacqueline Hubbard, “Alabama Story” – Ivoryton Playhouse
Stephanie Machado, “Laughs in Spanish” - Hartford Stage
Samora la Perdida, “Notes on a Killing Seven Oversight…” - Yale Repertory Theatre
Scott Mikita, “La Cage Aux Folles” - Music Theatre of CT
Gian Raffaele DiConstanzo, “Jersey Boys” – A.C.T.
Danny Rothman, “Fiddler on the Roof” – A.C.T.
John Scherer, “The Prom” – Sharon Playhouse
Michael Wordly, “Ragtime” – Goodspeed Musicals
Kate Baldwin, “The Prom” – Sharon Playhouse
Christine Dwyer, “Maggie” – Goodspeed Musicals
Mamie Parris, “Ragtime” – Goodspeed Musicals
Emily Grace Tucker, “Mary Popppins” – S.T.O.N.C.
Danielle Wade, “South Pacific” – Goodspeed Musicals
Melia Bensussen, “Romeo & Juliet” - Hartford Stage
Gilbert McCauley, “Two Trains Running” - Hartford Stage
Jennifer Chang, “Primary Trust” – TheaterWorks Hartford
Brandon J. Dirden, “Eden” - Yale Repertory Theatre
Rob Ruggiero, “Fever Dreams” – TheaterWorks Hartford
Carl Andress, “The Prom” – Sharon Playhouse
Christopher D. Betts, “Ragtime” – Goodspeed Musicals
Kevin Connors, “La Cage Aux Folles” - Music Theatre of CT
Hunter Foster, “Rock of Ages” – Sharon Playhouse
Daniel C. Levine, “Fiddler on the Roof” – A.C.T.
Josh Assor, “Fiddler on the Roof” – A.C.T.
Mallory Davis, “White Christmas” - Music Theatre of CT
Sara Edwards, “Ragtime” - Goodspeed Musicals
Mara Newbery Greer, “A Christmas Story” – Goodspeed Musicals
Krystyna Resavy, “The Prom” – Sharon Playhouse
Ricardo Chavira, “Primary Trust” – TheaterWorks Hartford
Jimmy Johansmeyer, “Dracula” – Legacy Theatre
Russell G. Jones, “Eden” – Yale Repertory Theatre
Constantine Pappas, “Master Class” – Music Theatre of CT
Samuel Stricklen, “Primary Trust” – TheaterWorks Hartford
Maggie Bofill, “Laughs in Spanish” - Hartford Stage
Erin Noel Grennan, “Theatre People” - Westport Country Playhouse
Mia Pinero, “Theatre People” - Westport Country Playhouse
Christina Acosta Robinson, “Eden” - Yale Repertory Theatre
Hilary Ward, “Primary Trust” - TheaterWorks Hartford
Jordan Friend, “Rock of Ages” – Sharon Playhouse
David R. Gordon, “Ragtime” - Goodspeed Musicals
Behr Marshall, “Ragtime” – Goodspeed Musicals
Felix Torrez-Ponce, “She Loves Me” – Long Wharf Theatre
Wes Williams, “Maggie” – Goodspeed Musicals
Joan Almedilla, “South Pacific” – Goodspeed Musicals
Kirsti Carnahan, “White Christmas” – Music Theatre of CT
Blair Goldberg, “Ragtime” - Goodspeed Musicals
Brennyn Lark, “Ragtime” - Goodspeed Musicals
Rashidra Scott, “A Christmas Story” – Goodspeed Musicals
The 39 Steps – Westport Country Playhouse
Fever Dreams – TheaterWorks Hartford
Native Gardens – Westport Country Playhouse
The Shark is Broken – Playhouse on Park
Steel Magnolias – Sharon Playhouse
Felicia Curry, “Sandra” – TheaterWorks Hartford
Lena Kaminsky, “2.5 Minute Ride” – Hartford Stage
Carlyn Connolly, “Tea at Five” – Ivoryton Playhouse
Terrence Riggins, “Unbecoming Tragedy” - Long Wharf Theatre
Luke Cantarella, “Fever Dreams” - TheaterWorks Hartford
Luke Cantarella, “King James” - TheaterWorks Hartford
Johann Fitzpatrick, “The Shark is Broken” – Playhouse on Park
Starlet Jacobs, “Tea at Five” - Ivoryton Playhouse
Anna Louizos, “Native Gardens” - Westport Country Playhouse
Fabian Fidel Aguilar, “Romeo & Juliet” - Hartford Stage
Stephanie Bahniuk, “Ragtime” - Goodspeed Musicals
Rea J. Brown, “El Coquí Espectacular” – Long Wharf Theatre
An-lin Dauber, “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” – Hartford Stage
Arthur Wilson, “Notes on a Killing Seven Oversight…” - Yale Repertory Theatre
Evan C. Anderson, “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” – Hartford Stage
Jamie Burnett, “Dracula” - Legacy Theatre
Dan Kotlowitz, “Romeo & Juliet” - Hartford Stage
Sherrice Mojgani, “Fever Dreams” – TheaterWorks Hartford
Charlie Morrison, “Fiddler on the Roof” – A.C.T.
Jay Hilton, “Ragtime” - Goodspeed Musicals
Lindsay Jones, “Fever Dreams” – TheaterWorks Hartford
Ryan Rumery, “The 39 Steps” – Westport Country Playhouse
Jane Shaw, “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” – Hartford Stage
Jane Shaw, “2.5 Minute Ride” – Hartford Stage
John Horzen, “El Coquí Espectacular” – Long Wharf Theatre
Doaa Ouf, “Notes on a Killing Seven Oversight…” - Yale Repertory Theatre
Camilla Tassi, “Sandra” – TheaterWorks Hartford
Camilla Tassi, “Fiddler on the Roof” – A.C.T.
Hannah Tran, “Unbecoming Tragedy” – Long Wharf Theatre
The 39 Steps – 2
Fever Dreams – TheaterWorks Hartford - 6
Primary Trust – TheaterWorks Hartford - 6
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde – Hartford Stage - 5
Romeo & Juliet – 5
Eden – 3
El Coquí Espectacular - Long Wharf Theatre – 3
Master Class – Music Theatre of CT - 3
Notes on a Killing Seven Oversight… - 3
2.5 Minute Ride – Hartford Stage - 2
Dracula – 2
Laughs in Spanish – 2
Native Gardens – 2
Sandra – TheaterWorks Hartford - 2
The Shark is Broken – 2
Tea at Five – Ivoryton Playhouse - 2
Theatre People - 2
Two Trains Running – 2
Unbecoming Tragedy - Long Wharf Theatre - 2
Alabama Story – 1
Jimmy & Lorraine – 1
King James - 1
Steel Magnolias – 1
Ragtime – 11
Fiddler on the Roof – 6
The Prom (Sharon) – 5
La Cage Aux Folles – 3
Rock of Ages – 3
A Christmas Story - 2
Maggie – 2
South Pacific – 2
White Christmas – 2
Jersey Boys – 1
Mary Poppins – 1
She Loves Me - 1
