Eugene O’Neill Theater Center Seeking Vocalists for 2025 Cabaret Fellows Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center is now seeking vocalists for its 2025 Cabaret Fellows program. Applications will be accepted until Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 11:59pm PST.

The Cabaret Fellows program is a part of the annual Cabaret & Performance Conference, which brings some of the biggest names in cabaret theater to perform on the O’Neill’s seaside campus. The Fellows program offers performers an opportunity to refine their skills and stage presence through classes and coachings that cover song selection, ear training, mic technique, harmony, group dynamics, and more. Fellows perform on the open mic stage and appear as openers for the Conference’s headliners as well as take the stage as part of their own group show during the O’Neill’s summer season.

The 2025 Cabaret Fellows program will be held July 16th-26th with arrival on July 15th and departure on July 27th. Helmed by Grammy and Emmy Award-winner John McDaniel, the Conference’s Artistic Director, the 2025 faculty includes Professional Artist Teachers Natalie Douglas and Lennie Watts and Music Directors Tracy Stark and Jon Weber. Guest Artists teaching workshops include Eden Espinosa, John Lloyd Young, Betty Buckley, Barb Jungr, Latrice Royale, Karen Akers, and Steve Ross.

“Our Fellows program is second to none! Performers apply each year for a chance to join us at our seaside retreat to hone their performance skills among a group of world-class artist teachers and music directors," said McDaniel. "It’s an intense, supercharged, and supportive course of study. While we set our sights on creating a unique, professional performance during the festival, there are also various other performance opportunities in classes, workshops, open mics, and more!”

Each applicant will be asked to provide videos of two contrasting performance samples, which highlight their voice and style in addition to an outline of their goals and objectives for the program.

Cabaret Fellows tuition is $3,500, which includes six hours of classes daily, performance opportunities on both the mainstage and open mic, tickets to evening mainstage shows, housing on the O’Neill campus, and all meals for the duration of the program. If applicants would require financial assistance in order to attend this program, they may apply for a need-based scholarship through the application form.

Applications can be submitted here. More information about the Cabaret & Performance Conference and the Cabaret Fellows program is available at www.theoneill.org/cab.

Comments