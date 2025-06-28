Drama Works Theatre Company To Stage MAC BETH Shakespeare Adaptation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drama Works Theatre Company, a resident performing arts company in Old Saybrook, will present its upcoming production of Mac Beth adapted by Erica Schmidt, from Macbeth by William Shakespeare. This modern, all-female, retelling of Shakespeare's classic play will run from July 18 through July 27.

In Mac Beth seven teenage girls meet in an abandoned lot after school to perform their own DIY version of Macbeth. As the girls conjure kings, warriors, and witches, Shakespeare's bloody tale seeps into their reality. Inspired by true events, Mac Beth examines the ferocity of adolescence and the intoxicating power of collective fantasy.

The play is directed by Chloe Parrington marking her directorial debut with Drama Works, having appeared onstage in some of company's recent shows. The production stars Maeve Cunningham, Claire Murphy, Jordan Adams, Avra Montazella, Maddy Tamms, Skylar Longley, and Haneen Hatim Hamdan. The ensemble features actors from across Connecticut, each making her debut with the company. "Moments in the show can range from shocking to hilarious, thanks to the potent performances of the actors," says Parrington. "This play will enthrall both Shakespeare lovers and fans of bold, contemporary theatre."

