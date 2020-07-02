Donizetti's DON PASQUALE in HD Returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month

Audiences can once again enjoy encore broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera productions this summer, when The Ridgefield Playhouse brings classic works to the silver screen.

Free tickets for children 18 and under will allow for the enjoyment of younger audiences, while English subtitles bring the stories to life. All are welcome to experience the depth and raw energy of world-class opera in a socially distanced and safe environment. True love wins when the penny-pinching Pasquale tries to force his nephew to marry for money-and gets a lesson he'll never forget. Don Pasquale on Saturday, August 1 at 2pm and 7pm. Anna Netrebko sings Norina, the role that made her a Met favorite, in this hilarious comedy by Donizetti. Alongside the superstar soprano, the exceptional Bel Canto cast features tenor Matthew Polenzani as Ernesto, baritone Mariusz Kwiecien as Dr. Malatesta, and bass-baritone John Del Carlo in the title role.



On Sunday, August 9 at 2pm, Richard Eyre's spirited production of Mozart's masterful comedy from the 2014/2015 season, Le Nozze di Figaro, starring bass-baritone Ildar Abdrazakov in the title role of the clever servant, opposite soprano Marlis Petersen as his bride, Susanna. Rounding out the principal cast, baritone Peter Mattei is the philandering Count, with soprano Amanda Majeski as the long-suffering Countess and mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the libidinous pageboy Cherubino. The Summer Encore Series concludes with Rigoletto, from the 2012/2013 season, on Sunday, August 23 at 2pm. Director Michael Mayer reimagines Verdi's towering tragedy in Las Vegas in 1960-an ideal setting for this eternal conflict of depravity and innocence. In this production, inspired by the antics of the Rat Pack, tenor Piotr Beczała is the womanizing Duke, with baritone Željko Lucic as his tragic sidekick, Rigoletto. Soprano Diana Damrau is Rigoletto's daughter-and their victim. English subtitles bring the stories to life - we welcome children to experience the depth and raw energy of world-class opera. Tickets are FREE for students 18 and under.



The legendary home of Russian ballet, the Bolshoi Ballet will also return to the big screen with encore in HD presentations this summer. Giselle returns on Sunday, July 26 at 4pm. In this brand-new production of Giselle, world-renowned choreographer Alexei Ratmansky brings a fresh perspective to one of the oldest and greatest works of classical dance, giving the audience an opportunity to re-discover this iconic ballet. On Sunday, August 16, Swan Lake will dance across the screen at 4pm. Tchaikovsky's essential masterpiece returns for an encore broadcast of the most-beloved ballet in the classical canon. Technically challenging and filled with vibrant emotion, with a stunning and world-famous corps de ballet in perfect unison, the legendary love story between Prince Siegfried and the dual personalities Odette/Odile, born at the Bolshoi Theatre, is a must-see. For families with young dancers, tickets are FREE for children 18 and under.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE) go online to www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced seating, so all patrons will be seated by an usher on a first come first served basis and concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once in the theater.

