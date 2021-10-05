David Geffen School of Drama at Yale Seeks Applicants For Fall 2022 Admission

David Geffen School of Drama at Yale, the only graduate-level professional conservatory in the English-speaking world to offer training in every theatrical discipline, seeks applicants for Fall 2022 admission.



This is the first admissions cycle since the fall of 2019. David Geffen School of Drama did not admit a class this past year in order to provide an additional fourth year of training for students whose traditional three-year courses of study were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The School used the yearlong pause in production to center anti-racism in our work by recruiting dynamic faculty to lead each program in the development of anti-racist theater practice and reviewing our former production models more closely through this lens. We recognize that the work of fostering an anti-racist culture at the School and Yale Rep will be a lifelong practice.



Founded by Yale University in 1924 as a department within the School of Fine Arts, Yale School of Drama was organized as a separate professional school in 1955 by vote of the Yale Corporation. The School is now David Geffen School of Drama in celebration of a $150 million gift from the David Geffen Foundation in 2021 to support tuition remission for all degree and certificate students in perpetuity.



"The most important investments we can make are in the talent and training of our students," said James Bundy, the Elizabeth Parker Ware Dean of the Geffen School, on behalf of Associate Deans Florie Seery and Chantal Rodriguez and Assistant Dean Kelvin Dinkins, Jr. "Full tuition support increases access for the broadest possible spectrum of potential applicants, and makes it possible for admitted students to devote their energies first and foremost to their education with their colleagues and our faculty of field-leading practitioners."



In a further effort to eliminate barriers to graduate school and to widen the pool of qualified candidates, the School has also eliminated the GRE testing requirement for all programs.

