Dates Announced For 2022 Hartford Engagement of MEAN GIRLS

The Bushnell announced today that single tickets for the First National Tour of Mean Girls- the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film-are on sale now! The Broadway musical will play September 27 through October 2. Tickets are available at The Bushnell box office (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT), by visiting Bushnell.org, or by calling (860) 987-5900. Group orders of 10 or more (excluding Saturday evening) may be placed by calling (860) 987-5959 .

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy AwardÂ® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy AwardÂ® winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony AwardÂ® winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naÃ¯ve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine calls Mean Girls "HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." Chicago Tribune said "Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business." People Magazine calls the show "FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS - Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin's songs keep the laughs coming!" The New York Daily News said Mean Girls "TICKLES THE EARS, EYES AND FUNNY BONE - the direction by Casey Nicholaw packs style, invention and red bull-force energy." And, Entertainment Weekly calls it "A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!"

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.

For more information visit: www.MeanGirlsOnBroadway.com