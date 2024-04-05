Danbury's Musicals At Richter to Hold Auditions For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and GREASE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musicals at Richter (MAR), the longest-running outdoor theater in Connecticut now in its 40th season, will hold 2024 season open auditions for high school (16 and up), college and adult performers Thursday, April 11 (MAR alumni by appointment only), Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14, at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, in Ridgefield. A separate audition session for younger performers (ages 8-15) will be held on Saturday morning, April 13 at the same location.

The main stage season kicks off with "Beauty and the Beast" (July 5-20), the thoroughly enchanting musical based on the Academy Award-winning 1991 film. With a sparkling score by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice, this beloved fairy tale continues to capture hearts of all generations. The show is directed for MAR by Donald Birely, with music direction by Benjamin Doyle and choreography by Matthew Farina.

The second show of the season is "Grease" (July 26 - August 10), the smash musical hit by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey that celebrates teenage coming of age in the 1950s. Set in 1959 with a classic rock'n'roll score, the story follows the students of Rydell High School, from the duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" to the gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies," as they navigate high school life. Jessica Smith helms the production for MAR, joined by music director Andrew Gadwah and choreographer Melissa Arizzi.

For younger audiences, MAR's popular Fairy Tale Theater series, now in its 23rd year, offers theater performed for young people by young people. The hour-long interactive shows, adapted from classic children's tales, are directed by veteran performer, director and MAR board member Rob Mayette and performed by a youth ensemble. Performances take place on the Richter stage Saturday mornings July 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Open auditions for high school (16 and up), college and adult performers will be held at Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, in Ridgefield for both "Beauty and the Beast" and "Grease" on Saturday, April 13 from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM and Sunday, April 14 from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Auditions for MAR alumni only will be held on Thursday, April 11 from 7 PM to 10 PM, also at Ridgefield Theater Barn. Appointments for the alumni night may be made on SignUp Genius by visiting https://tinyurl.com/y7e2x9bj.

Separate auditions for young performers ages 8-15 will be held Saturday, April 13 from 10 AM to 12 PM (sign-ups begin at 9:30 AM) at Ridgefield Theater Barn. Children must attend this Saturday call if they wish to be considered for "Beauty and the Beast" or Fairy Tale Theater casting. At this call, casting will be considered for Chip and a small youth ensemble in "Beauty and the Beast," and for roles in the Fairy Tale Theater troupe. For "Beauty and the Beast," young performers will learn "Be Our Guest" in groups and then individually sing the song. For Fairy Tale Theater, auditioners will review a brief monologue upon arrival and will deliver it as a read monologue. This is only required for older auditioners but all ages are encouraged to give it a try. Although Fairy Tale Theater does not require any solo singing, music may be incorporated into the shows; if interested, auditioners may also sing a short song if they like.

Other opportunities for young and aspiring performers (ages 8-15) are available through Musicals at Richter's tuition-based four-week Summer Youth Theater Workshop program which runs July 22-August 16 and culminates in public performances August 15, 16 and 17. This year the Workshop will present "Seussical Jr." For further details and registration for the Workshop program, visit musicalsatrichter.org.

All those auditioning for "Beauty and the Beast," "Grease," or Fairy Tale Theater should visit the MAR website (musicalsatrichter.org) to review the 2024 MAR Guidelines, Actor Contract and potential rehearsal schedule. Auditioners MUST complete BOTH the Online Audition Form AND the Printable Audition Form. Please bring one PRINTED COPY of the Printable Audition Form to the auditions, a picture/headshot and resume (stapled) if you have them, and your list of potential conflict dates from May 5 up to the performance dates.

Those auditioning for "Beauty and the Beast" and/or "Grease" should prepare selections, one ballad and one uptempo, from musical theater that reflects the style of the show and shows their range. For "Grease," a 1950's popular song is also acceptable. If you are auditioning for BOTH shows, bring a selection from one song that reflects the style of

"Beauty and the Beast," and one that reflects "Grease."

Selections should be no more than one minute in length, and depending on time, you may be asked to perform only a 32-bar cut. Please have the sheet music in your key in a binder for the accompanist with your audition cuts clearly marked. Note that an accompanist will be provided; please, no recorded accompaniment or a cappella singing.

Auditioners should also be prepared to learn a short dance combination and/or read from the script if asked.

All ethnicities are encouraged to attend and all roles are open. Please note that positions are unpaid and housing is not available. Show and character descriptions, as well as all audition details, can be found on the theater website, musicalsatrichter.org. If you are unable to attend any of these auditions, please e-mail info@musicalsatrichter.org. Callbacks will take place as needed on Sunday, April 14 from 3 PM to 5 PM.

In addition to performers, Musicals at Richter seeks volunteers from the area for backstage duties such as set construction, set painting, properties, technical (lights/sound) and running crew, along with front-of-house operations such as ushering and concessions. Several positions offer a stipend. There are also internships available for credit or service hours. Interested individuals are invited to email the theater at info@musicalsatrichter.org.

For further information about Musicals at Richter, its season, and volunteer opportunities, please e-mail info@musicalsatrichter.org.