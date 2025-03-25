DON JUAN Cast and Creative Team Announced At Pa'lante Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pa'lante Theater Company will present its next production, Don Juan, a contemporary and compelling play written by Juan Ramirez Jr. and directed by Rafael Feliciano-Roman. The production will run from April 10 through April 19 at the Pa'lante Theater Black Box, located at 158 Grand Street in Waterbury, CT.

Don Juan follows the story of Francesca, who, after receiving a marriage proposal from Juan, begins to question his commitment. Determined to uncover the truth, she embarks on a bold journey, using a grad school film project as a pretense to meet Juan's exes. Along the way, she enlists the audience as her confidants, inviting them into her emotional and humorous quest for clarity. The play offers a fresh and dynamic exploration of love, regret, and self-discovery.

Pa'lante Theater Company is excited to introduce a talented cast for this production. Fior Rodriguez takes on the lead role of Francesca, with Jamie Bingham as Isla, Juan's first great love. Alanna Ferrazzi portrays Mary, the ex with a wild streak, while Seven Encarnacion plays Wren, one of Juan's fleeting weekend flings. Monique Gibbons steps into the role of Quinn, the one that got away, and Luis "Apollo" Rivera rounds out the cast as Juan himself.

Guiding this production is a skilled creative team, including set designer Bryan Vega, costume and prop designer Zelest Caraballo, who also serves as the stage manager, sound designer Angelica Huertas, lighting designer Amare Mattei, and technical director Elias Ocasio.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Don Juan to the Pa'lante stage," said director Rafael Feliciano-Roman. "This play offers a unique blend of humor and heart, inviting audiences to reflect on love and relationships through Francesca's eyes. The cast and creative team have been working tirelessly to bring this story to life, and we can't wait to share it with the community."

Tickets for Don Juan are available now and can be purchased online at http://www.palantetheater.org or by calling the box office at 203-437-8058, open Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 4 PM, as well as two hours before showtime.

About Pa'lante Theater Company:

Pa'lante Theater Company is dedicated to producing innovative and thought-provoking theater that reflects the diverse voices of our community. Through bold storytelling and dynamic performances, Pa'lante continues to engage, inspire, and challenge audiences with meaningful artistic experiences.

