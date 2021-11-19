Dance To The Holidays At The Ridgefield Playhouse, December 19

Celebrate the holiday season with dazzling dances, holiday classics and stars from your favorite TV shows LIVE on stage!

"Dancing with the Stars" pros KEO MOTSEPE and Anna Trebunskaya along with other celebrity pros from "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance" bring the only area performance of Dance to the Holidays to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 4pm.

Bring the entire family to see your favorite American Idols sing Christmas classics, while celebrity dance pros Salsa, Merengue, Paso Doble, Cha Cha, Tango and freestyle across the festive stage set!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($75, VIP Meet & Greet $75 additional) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.