Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dance To The Holidays At The Ridgefield Playhouse, December 19

pixeltracker

Bring the entire family to see your favorite American Idols sing Christmas classics, with celebrity dance pros.

Nov. 19, 2021  

Dance To The Holidays At The Ridgefield Playhouse, December 19

Celebrate the holiday season with dazzling dances, holiday classics and stars from your favorite TV shows LIVE on stage!

"Dancing with the Stars" pros KEO MOTSEPE and Anna Trebunskaya along with other celebrity pros from "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance" bring the only area performance of Dance to the Holidays to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 4pm.

Bring the entire family to see your favorite American Idols sing Christmas classics, while celebrity dance pros Salsa, Merengue, Paso Doble, Cha Cha, Tango and freestyle across the festive stage set!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($75, VIP Meet & Greet $75 additional) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.


Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee

More Hot Stories For You

  • District Live Launches   With Three Days Of Free, Non-stop Music   
  • ARCHIMEDES WAR Will Be Performed at Northcote Town Hall Beginning This Month
  • ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to Athenaeum Theatre in January 2022
  • Return Season Of Antipodes Theatre Company's GHOST QUARTET Starts Tonight