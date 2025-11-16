Connecticut Theatre Exchange Will Host Third Annual Winter Interchange

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Connecticut Theatre Exchange, based in Washington, CT, will gather the community for the third annual Winter Interchange on December 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kent Burnham, Co-Artistic Director shared excitement for the event. “Our mission is to support artists in the creation of new work, and bringing the audience into that creative process is not only paramount, but an exciting and fun contribution. We had a blast last year, and look to repeat this unique, live experience for this year’s attendees.” Added Tracy Liz Miller, Co-Artistic Director, “Come be a part of the creative process and build a new play!”

This year the event will happen on Saturday, December 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. As the event is on the eve of the Winter Solstice, the festive evening will incorporate themes of this universal planetary energetic shift experienced by us all. Food, cocktails, live music, connection with community, and the creation of a new play are planned for the evening, hosted at the beautiful Thomas S. Perakos Arts and Community Center on the campus of The Frederick Gunn School.

All proceeds of this event will benefit CTX’s vision of garnering resources for historically

under-represented or under-supported populations and actively identifying ways to remove barriers to the CTX experience.