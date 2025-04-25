Connecticut Theatre Company to Hold Auditions for THE WEDDING SINGER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open auditions for The Wedding Singer will take place at Connecticut Theatre Company on May 5 and 6 from 6:30 to 8:30pm at The Repertory Theatre. The show willr un from July 11 to July 20, 2025.

Audition Preparation: All roles are open for this terrific show. Looking for a very diverse cast. Actors will be seen in order of arrival. Prepare 16-32 bars of a musical theatre song in the style of the show. There will be a short dance routine taught at auditions suitable for all skill levels. Please bring sheet music in your key, your resume and a headshot if you have one. An accompanist will be provided. A call back audition, if needed, will be held by invitation only. Age ranges listed are stage ages. If you have any questions, please email us at info@connecticuttheatrecompany.org.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion:

Connecticut Theatre Company strives to be an inclusive and anti-racist organization. We welcome and encourage performers and team members of all colors, genders/gender non-conformity, body types and abilities to join us. We do not pre-cast our shows, and we strive to cast our shows from the individuals who come to the audition. As such, we strive to be as flexible and conscious with our casting as possible. In the spirit of preserving opportunities for actors who have traditionally been underserved by the entertainment community and allowing them to tell their own stories, we will never cast a white/Caucasian actor in a role specifically written for a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) actor, nor a cisgender actor in a role specifically written for a transgender or non-binary/gender non-conforming actor. For any role written for a character with a specific disability or neurodivergence, we will prioritize, to the best of our abilities, actors who are living that experience.

Accessibility

If you will require any specific accommodations for this audition, rehearsals or performances, please reach out to one of the following individuals for assistance. We are eager to help you be able to get to us and to show us your best work!

For hearing, vision, physical disability, or neurodivergence assistance as well as any other questions/concerns:

Duane Campbell, Executive Director, dcampbell@connecticuttheatrecompany.org

Character Breakdown:

Robbie Hart

The lead singer of a band. Handsome and charismatic. A truly 'nice' guy that has the classic lead singer aura and personality. Also a bit of a dreamer. In love with love until Linda leaves him at the altar and breaks his heart.

Gender: male

Age: 25 to 35

Vocal range top: C6

Vocal range bottom: B3

Sammy

The bass player in the wedding band and one of Robbie's best friends. A total guy's guy, but beneath his pretending to love being a bachelor he is actually in love with Holly.

Gender: male

Age: 25 to 35

Vocal range top: A5

Vocal range bottom: C4

George

The wedding band's keyboardist and one of Robbie's best friends. He is sensitive and somewhat flamboyant. The foil to Sammy's super guy attitude.

Gender: male

Age: 25 to 35

Vocal range top: A5

Vocal range bottom: C4

Julia Sullivan

Waitress. The pretty "girl next door" in looks and personality. Engaged to Glen but falls in love with Robbie and is conflicted as to who to choose. Empathetic, caring, and brave.

Gender: female

Age: 25 to 35

Vocal range top: F5

Vocal range bottom: G3

Holly

Julia's cousin. Sexually promiscuous and always up for a good time, but wants to be loved and is looking for romantic fulfillment in all the wrong places. She is in love with Sammy.

Gender: female

Age: 25 to 35

Vocal range top: E5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Glen Guglia

Julia's fiancé. A Wall Street broker. He is rich, shallow, and materialistic. Constantly tries to buy Julia's love with money. He is a bit of a womanizer.

Gender: male

Age: 30 to 45

Vocal range top: B5

Vocal range bottom: D4

Rosie

Robbie's grandmother who raised him. Motherly but adventurous and always trying to remain "hip" despite her age.

Gender: female

Age: 60 to 80

Vocal range top: C5

Vocal range bottom: C4

Linda

Robbie's fiancé who leaves him at the altar. Keeps Robbie around as a back-up plan. Is more in love with the idea of Robbie being a rock star than she actually is with Robbie.

Gender: female

Age: 20 to 30

Vocal range top: D5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Ensemble

Couples (Harold & Debbie, Shane & Donatella, Crystal & Mookie); Wedding Guests; Stockbrokers; Impersonators

