Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE

Connecticut Repertory Theatre (CRT) continues its 2020-21 virtual season with Pericles, Prince of Tyre by William Shakespeare, directed by Raphael Massie. All performances will be presented online, beginning on Thursday evening February 25 at 7:30pm, and continuing through Sunday, March 7 at 2:00pm.

In Shakespeare's play, Pericles leaves home to escape death only to win a jousting contest and marry a princess. Once he can return, his family sails with him, but a storm separates them, so Pericles arrives alone. Years later, Pericles finds his daughter and reunites with the wife he had thought was dead. This epic, fantasy, adventure, will be re-imagined for the Zoom platform as a graphic novel come to life.

Pericles director Raphael Massie is an Artistic Associate at the renowned Oregon Shakespeare Festival, which was founded in 1935 and typically draws a total attendance over 360,000 to southern Oregon for a season of repertory performances. Mr. Massie's directing credits include work at Elm Shakespeare in

New Haven, CT; at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA; and at Southern Connecticut State University. He earned an MFA in Theatre Practice from the University of Exeter (UK), and both a BA/BS from Southern Connecticut State University.

Mr. Massie notes that "Pericles, Prince of Tyre is an epic, fantasy, adventure and this production will live in the imagination. I think the best way to describe the frame would be 'a bedtime story for adults.' The narrative quality that Gower (the Chorus character) provides throughout is unique in terms of the dramatic structure of Shakespeare's plays, and we will combine that structure with puppetry and story art in order to have the Zoom platform work to our advantage and create an enhanced theatrical experience."

Two AEA actors have been cast in this production. CRT is pleased to announce that Damien Thompson has taken the role of Pericles and Lauren Walker will play Diana and Gower. Bios and headshots are attached.

Ticket prices for Pericles, Prince of Tyre are $10 for students, $14 for seniors, and UConn faculty & staff, and $16 for the general public. All ticket prices include a $1 processing fee. Ticket purchasers will receive a link via email allowing access to the performance.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit crt.uconn.edu or call 860-486-2113.