Connecticut Rep Keeps Season Rolling with THE WOLVES

Connecticut Repertory Theatre (CRT) continues its 2019-20 season with Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves, directed by Julie Foh. Performances will be held in Studio Theatre from October 24th through November 3rd, 2019. For tickets and information please visit crt.uconn.edu or call (860) 486-2113.

The Wolves are the best of the best. A pack of warriors protecting their undefeated record. But are they ready for the challenges they face on and off the field? The absorbing story of a high school girls' soccer team combines the tumult of teenage self-discovery and the journey of finding your place in a group. Teamwork, competition and camaraderie of sport transcends the playing field in Sarah DeLappe's compelling debut. A 2017 Finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

CRT's Artistic Director, Michael Bradford says, "The Wolves is an absolutely beautiful piece of writing in the sublet ways it washes over you. It feels like young women simply bantering and suddenly you are undone." On playwright DeLappe's candid teenage interactions in the play, Bradford says, "It's scary to think about what lies beneath your children's casual language when you're a parent, but it's real. You get fooled into thinking that there's no depth there, just a rock skipping across the pond, but when tragedy happens, and that rocks stops skipping and searches for the bottom of the ocean, it's a gut punch. I'm excited we are in a position to produce DeLappe's inaugural play."

Director Julie Foh said, "With The Wolves, the audience gets to play the role of a fly on the wall as a high school girls' indoor soccer team prepares for their weekly games. What's exciting to me about that is that we really get to see these young women without any filters. This is their time. This is their world. They are not defined by any relationship to anyone else in their lives in these moments - not their parents, not their teachers, and not any men. And yet the play doesn't make a big deal about that. It lets them live their lives. It lets them be people, who happen to be 16 and 17 years old, and who happen to have dreams and fears, and whose world gets rocked by an unexpected event. The dialogue is hyper-realistic and really smartly written. It's a character-driven play, and so hopefully our audiences will feel strong connections to these young women by the end of the play."

Julie Foh is a voice coach, director, and teacher. She holds an MFA in Voice and Speech from the American Repertory Theater and is currently an Assistant Professor of Voice and Speech at UConn. Directing credits include The Wolves (Penn State University), short plays by J. Holtham, Gregory S. Moss, and Crystal Skillman for Studio 42's Unproducible Smackdown; several radio plays at Rutgers University; Occupied (Red Fern's Created Equal Festival); Fit for Feet (Webster University). Voice and Dialect coaching credits include Mlima's Tale (Westport Country Playhouse); As You Like It & King Charles III (Colorado Shakespeare Festival); Sherwood (Cleveland Play House); Pygmalion (BEDLAM) and Familiar (Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company) among others.

The creative team includes: Julie Foh (Director), KP Zarabozo (Scenic Design), Allison Zerio (Lighting Design), Zhiyan Liu (Costume Design), Daniel Landry (Sound Design), Edmond Vitcavage (Dramaturg), and Dorryen Sceviour (Stage Manager).

The cast includes: Alexandra Brokowski (#25), Eliza Carson (#8), Nicolle Cooper (#14), Jamie Feidner (#7), Eilis Garcia (#00), Elizabeth Jebran (#46), April Lichtman (Soccer Mom), Megan O'Connor (#11), Betty Smith (#13), and Maddy Tamms (#2).

Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Select matinee performances start at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Single tickets are available now. Single tickets range from $10 to $33. All student tickets are only $10.

Pay-What-You-Can will be available for the Saturday, October 26th, 8 PM performance. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticket price is $1 plus a diaper donation or feminine hygiene product. 1 ticket per donated item. Tickets are only available 1 hour prior to the performance in person at the box office. Not valid on prior sales.

Children must be at least 4 years old to attend CRT productions. For additional ticket information or to charge tickets by phone, call 860.486.2113. All sales are final; no refunds. Play selections and performance dates are subject to change.

Please call the box office at 860.486.2113 for tickets and additional information or visit www.crt.uconn.edu for specific show dates and times because performance schedules vary and are subject to change.

The Studio Theatre is located on the campus of the University of Connecticut in Storrs, CT.

The cast of THE WOLVES by Sarah DeLappe onstage Connecticut Repertory Theatre's Studio Theatre October 24 through November 3, 2019. L to R: Eilis Garcia, Jamie Fiedner, Eliza Carson, Maddy Tamms, Nicolle Cooper, Megan O'Connor, Betty Smith, Elizabeth Jebran, and Alexandra Brokowski. Photo by Matt Pugliese.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You