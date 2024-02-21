Comedian Shane Gillis Comes To Mohegan Sun Arena This August

Shane Gillis will bring his award-winning comedy to Mohegan Sun Arena for a night full of laughter on Friday, August 16th at 8:00pm.

Shane Gillis is a stand-up comic, actor, and writer from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. After winning Philly's Funniest at Helium Comedy Club in 2016 Shane was named an “Up-Next” Comic at Comedy Central's 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco and a “New Face” at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2021, Gillis released his debut comedy special Shane Gillis: Live in Austin on YouTube which has been viewed over 14 million times. Gillis is one-half of Patreon and Apple's top 10 podcasts Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast. He's a regular guest on Sirius XM's The Bonfire, Spotify's The Joe Rogan Experience, and Barstool Sports' KFC Radio.

Shane was a writer on Comedy Central's Delco Proper and co-created, wrote, and starred in the YouTube hit sketch series Gilly & Keeves. In October of 2022, Shane and John McKeever partnered with Booklight Entertainment and Outback Presents to produce and release Gilly & Keeves: The Special on GillyandKeeves.tv. Shane can be seen playing ‘Gilly' in Peacock's Bupkis opposite Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci, and Edie Falco or in his newly released Netflix special Beautiful Dogs.

Tickets to see Gillis go on sale Friday, February 23rd at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Subject to availability, Comedy fans can buy tickets at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, February 24th.

Mohegan Sun Arena, one of the busiest sports and entertainment venues in the world today. For more information on concerts and other great events, visit Mohegan Sun.