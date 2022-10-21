Cheney Hall to Hold Auditions for THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES: SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY/COMEDY

Cheney Hall will be holding auditions for Ken Ludwig's The Hound of The Baskervilles: a Sherlock Holmes Mystery/Comedy, on Monday, November 14th at 7 and Wednesday, November 16th at 7.

Directed by Shane Kegler, the performance dates are February 3-19, 2023.

Direct any questions to: http://www.cheneyhall.org/auditions

ABOUT THE SHOW



Comedic genius Ken Ludwig transforms Arthur Conan Doyle's classic, The Hound of the Baskervilles, into a murderously funny theatrical adventure. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one, but Sherlock Holmes is on the case! A dizzying web of clues unravels as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can Holmes and Watson discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be.



Sherlock Holmes: Male



highly intelligent, confident, charismatic, quick-witted, obsessive. Thinks very highly of his close friend Watson. A sophisticated mind who savors adventure and an intriguing mystery, and has a manic gleam of mischief in his eyes. A mind that works overtime.



Doctor Watson: Male

smart, grounded, full of heart and wonder, lives to have adventures and assist his close friend Holmes. We see the play through his eyes. The heart and soul of the play.

IN ADDITION TO THE CHARACTERS OF HOLMES AND WATSON, WE WILL HAVE THREE ACTORS PLAY OVER 40 UNIQUE CHARACTERS ON STAGE:



Actor One: Male

must show great versatility and nimbleness physically and vocally (including multiple dialects). Plays multiple roles (over 10), including Stapleton (seemingly geeky butterfly lover who conceals a psychopath within), Barrymore (mournful caretaker of Baskerville Hall), Milker (scrappy Dickensian urchin boy), Lucy (loving wife of Wilson), and Dr. Mortimer (elegant, friendly, passionate).



Actor Two: Male

must show great versatility and nimbleness physically and vocally (including multiple dialects). Plays multiple roles, including Sir Hugo Baskerville (a brutal, cruel Cavalier), Wilson (exuberant, hearty head of messenger office), Sir Henry Baskerville (young Texan relation to Baskervilles, open-hearted, earnest, ready for adventure and to fall in love), and Inspector Lestrade (cocky police inspector).



Actress One: Female

must show great versatility and nimbleness physically and vocally (including multiple dialects). Plays multiple roles, including Miss Stapleton (Stapleton's initially secretive, scared "sister" who passionately falls in love with Sir Henry), Cartwright (scrappy Dickensian urchin boy), Mrs. Barrymore (severe, humorless Swedish caretaker of Baskerville Hall), Mrs. Hudson (older, maternal housekeeper for Holmes).

Actors should come dressed to move. Auditions will consist of cold reading and improvisation.

Rehearsals will take place Mon, Wed, and Thurs evenings.