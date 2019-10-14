Check Out TheaterWorks' Open House This Week!

Rob Ruggiero, TheaterWorks Producing Artistic Director announced today that the $5.7 million renovation of the theater's historic home is nearly complete - on time and on budget. TheaterWorks is welcoming the public to attend an Open House on Wednesday Oct 16 from 4-8pm to tour the space.



Rob said "This project has been transformative. There is something special that happens in our space that I've never experienced in any other theater I've worked in around the country. We are so excited to welcome our audience back home and so grateful to all the supporters who made this dream possible."



TheaterWorks will open its 19/20 Season Friday, October 18, 2019 with a production of AMERICAN SON. Rob added, "As we return home, I'm excited to share a season of very important stories - stories that will create dialogue with the community and that reflect the America we live in now."



Rob previously announced that the theater had received 2 Urban Act Grants in the amount of $2.7 million as grants-in-aid from the State of Connecticut to assist with the renovations and improvements to City Arts on Pearl. Building wide renovations were designed to address health, energy efficiency and safety issues as well as improve the patron experience and the artistic product.



The project was designed and built by the SLAM Collaborative of Glastonbury CT.



Learn more at twreno.org or visit twhartford.org



TheaterWorks is a cultural mainstay in downtown Hartford and has produced over 150 plays over 33 seasons. The theater has owned City Arts on Pearl since 1991 and has invested thousands of dollars each year to maintain the building as a home for the theater company and a resource to other non-profits. City Arts is a community resource and draws thousands of visitors to Hartford from nearly every city and town in Connecticut and from the surrounding states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York.





