Castle Craig Players To Host 1st Annual Community Theatre Conference

Featuring a special discussion on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the local arts community.

Jan. 12, 2022  

Calling all CT theatre-makers!! Meriden's Castle Craig Players have announced the 1st Annual CT Community Theatre Conference - an event at which they hope to assemble leaders from the many community theatre companies in the state to openly, and, in the spirit of mutual benefit, discuss the issues (and some successes, too!) everyone is facing. Join together, share, learn, and be the very best you can all be!

SATURDAY, APRIL 2, 2022
Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, Meriden

A one-day conference focusing on the special concerns and interests of community theatre in Connecticut, with a special discussion on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the local arts community.

Featuring:
- Keynote Speaker
- Three Panel Discussions:
"All Things Financial - Fundraising, Budgeting, and Pricing"
"Marketing - The Old and the New. What Works?"
"Actors, Directors, and All That Jazz!"
- Entertainment
- Door Prizes
- Continental Breakfast and Lunch

More details & registration info coming soon! To sign up to receive updates on this event, visit https://castlecraigplayers.org/ct-community-theatre-conference/

COVID safety protocols will be in effect for this event, based on the CDC guidelines at that time. Masks/proof of vaccination will be required.


