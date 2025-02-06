Cast And Creative Team Set for LAUGHS IN SPANISH at Hartford Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hartford Stage has revealed the cast and artistic team for its upcoming production of the stylish and playful comedy Laughs in Spanish, a contemporary caper set on the eve of Art Basel — the major art event in Miami. Mother-daughter relationships and questions about art and success are all on the table in this vibrant collage of chaos and cultura. Performances run from March 6 through March 30, 2025 at Hartford Stage, 50 Church Street, downtown Hartford.

“We are delighted to have Alexis Scheer's Laughs in Spanish in our 2024/2025 season, directed by Lisa Portes, featuring a talented cast of actors to mount this playful comedy,” said Artistic Director Melia Bensussen. “Laughs in Spanish joins other great works such as Quixote Nuevo, Espejos: Clean, Kiss My Aztec, and Simona's Search, that have been part of our on-going mission to lift up Latine voices in theater, and share works on our stage that reflect our Hartford community. ¡Los invitamos a todos al Hartford Stage!”

The cast includes Maggie Bofill as Estella, Olivia Hebert as Jenny, Stephanie Machado as Mariana, María Victoria Martinez as Carolina, and Luis Vega as Juan.

Directed by Lisa Portes, the production features Scenic Design by Brian Sidney Bembridge, Costume Design by Harry Nadal, Lighting Design by Sherrice Mojgani, Sound Design by Daniela Hart/UptownWorks, with Dialect & Voice Coach Cynthia Santos DeCure, and Casting by Bass/Valle Casting, Gama Valle. The Production Stage Manager is Theresa Stark, with Christina M. Woolard as Assistant Stage Manager.

Tickets and Performance Details:

Laughs in Spanish runs from March 6 to March 30, 2025, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets start at $30, with discounts available for students and groups. Groups wanting to create a special occasion out of their visit can reserve a private space at the theater to enjoy a reception before or after the performance. Visit HartfordStage.org, call 860-527-5151, or stop by the box office at 50 Church Street to purchase tickets.

The theater advises audiences to be careful and not purchase tickets through any other website. Third party re-sellers will try to sell false tickets for twice the price or more. If you have any doubts or questions, please contact the Hartford Stage Box Office directly. Hartford Stage does not charge any additional fees for tickets.

Special Performances and Accessibility:

Post-Show Conversations: March 15 and 26, 2025 at 2 pm, and March 25, 2025 at 7:30 pm Enjoy a discussion with artists connected with the production immediately following the performance. Free with admission.

Open Captioned Performance: March 23, 2025 at 2 pm for patrons who are deaf or have hearing loss — free service with admission.

Audio-Described Performance: March 29, 2025 at 2 pm for patrons who are blind or have low vision — free service with admission.

Comments