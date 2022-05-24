C. Parker Gallery, Greenwich, CT Presents THE ART OF RINGO STARR - PAINTING IS MY MADNESS TOO

"Music, photography and art are my passions" - Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band are going back on tour. C. Parker Gallery, 409 Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich, CT is celebrating their three-night engagement at the Beacon Theatre in New York City with a very special exhibition and sale featuring hand-signed, limited-edition artworks created by Ringo Starr, Friday, June 3rd through Sunday, June 12th. Each piece of art is individually numbered and hand-signed by Ringo with 100% of Ringo's proceeds going towards the Lotus Foundation.

C. Parker Gallery will also be releasing two new exclusive Ringo Starr canvas giclee. Only 10 of these collectible works of art will be available and each purchaser will have an opportunity to participate in a Zoom video call with Ringo. Ringo's recent release was entitled "Zoom In." featuring his latest song 'Zoom In, Zoom Out'. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is a special way for Ringo to reconnect with his fans and to express his gratitude for the people who support his charity the Lotus Foundation.

In addition to Ringo Starr's art, the gallery will be offering signed copies of his art book "Painting is my Madness Too - The ART of Ringo Starr". The gallery will also showcase several hand signed artworks by Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison.

All works are available to purchase with 100% of Ringo's proceeds going to the Lotus Foundation.

C. Parker Gallery is a unique art gallery that provides the ultimate art experience for their clients. Their extensive inventory and personalized services allows the gallery to be the perfect partner for art collectors, homeowners and designers. Offering emergent to established blue chip artists, a full range of art services and unique access to musical and collectible market. For more information visit te gallery's website at www.cpartkergallery.com

The Lotus Foundation objectives are to fund, support, participate in and promote charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare in diverse areas including, but not limited to: substance abuse, cerebral palsy, brain tumors, cancer, battered women and their children, homelessness and animals in need. For more information on the Lotus Foundation please visit the website: http://www.lotusfoundation.com