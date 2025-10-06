Broadway Producer Alexander Robertson Receives University of Hartford’s Early Career Professional Anchor Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway producer Alexander Robertson (The Hartt School, Class of 2020) has been honored with the Early Career Professional Anchor Award from the University of Hartford, recognizing his rapid rise in the theater industry and his meaningful contributions to the artistic community.

Presented at the university’s annual Anchor Awards Ceremony in September, the award celebrates alumni who demonstrate exceptional professional success early in their careers while embodying the university’s spirit of creativity, innovation, and service. Robertson was among 12 distinguished alumni honored this year, representing a range of fields including business, music, education, and the arts.

“It’s deeply humbling to be recognized by the place that helped shape who I am today,” said Alexander Robertson. “The University of Hartford gave me the space to dream boldly and the foundation to make those dreams a reality. Theatre has the power to bring people together and spark change — and I’m so proud to carry that mission forward.”

About Alexander Robertson

A producer whose work has quickly earned recognition on and off Broadway, Robertson has been part of the producing teams for Appropriate, Here There Are Blueberries, The Wiz, Gypsy, Boop! The Musical, and Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. He is also represented Off-Broadway with Heathers: The Musical and Beau.

Through his company, Emlex Entertainment, Robertson is developing multiple new projects for Broadway and film, including the new musical Yasuke: The Black Samurai and The Chef.