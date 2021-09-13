Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boris Godunov Comes to the Warner Next Month

pixeltracker

The appearance takes place Saturday, October 9 at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

Sep. 13, 2021  

Boris Godunov Comes to the Warner Next Month

The 2021-22 season of The Met Live in HD will kick off with Mussorgsky's BORIS GODUNOV on Saturday, October 9 at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

Bass René Pape, the world's reigning Boris, reprises his tremendous portrayal of the tortured tsar caught between grasping ambition and crippling paranoia. Conductor Sebastian Weigle leads Mussorgsky's masterwork, a pillar of the Russian repertoire, in its original 1869 version. Stephen Wadsworth's affecting production poignantly captures the hope and suffering of the Russian people, as well as the title ruler himself.

To purchase tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

The Met: Live in HD 2021-22 season is generously supported by Nancy R. Wadhams.


Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca

More Hot Stories For You

  • Spot On(line) Children's Festival Announced For Riverside Theatres Digital
  • Darlinghurst Theatre Company Restructures As 30th Anniversary Approaches
  • Sydney Fringe Announces Digital Program of International and Local Theatre Works and Artist Masterclasses For September
  • MAGIC MIKE LIVE Australian Tour Cancelled