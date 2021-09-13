Boris Godunov Comes to the Warner Next Month

The 2021-22 season of The Met Live in HD will kick off with Mussorgsky's BORIS GODUNOV on Saturday, October 9 at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

Bass René Pape, the world's reigning Boris, reprises his tremendous portrayal of the tortured tsar caught between grasping ambition and crippling paranoia. Conductor Sebastian Weigle leads Mussorgsky's masterwork, a pillar of the Russian repertoire, in its original 1869 version. Stephen Wadsworth's affecting production poignantly captures the hope and suffering of the Russian people, as well as the title ruler himself.

To purchase tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

The Met: Live in HD 2021-22 season is generously supported by Nancy R. Wadhams.