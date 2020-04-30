Ballet Theatre Company Shares 'Keep Dancing At Home Guide'

Ctpost has reported on Ballet Theatre Company's new 'Keep Dancing At Home Guide'.

Check out the full story HERE!

The company has shared their guide through their website! The guide features an activity for each day of the week; Movement Monday, Technique Tuesday, Workout Wednesday, Theraband Thursday, Fun Friday, Stretch Saturday, and Share Sunday.

Artistic Director Stephanie Dattellas shared: "Initially, the challenge was coming to terms with the reality that our preferred teaching methods would need to be put on hold, and that physical correction and connection be replaced with screens and virtual platforms. Ballet or dance is not just an activity, it is an art form. One that is meant to move largely, with precision, or freely, and above all prepared to be seen onstage. So the challenge was figuring out how to preserve that integrity in the confinements of a living room...

Now, more than ever, it is important that we support one another. As I am sure you have noticed, artists of all kinds, all over the world are sharing their talents, and for free. Art provides an outlet to find a moment of solitude, peace or in some cases distraction. If Ballet Theatre Company can spark a moment of joy in a new normal for parents and children at home, then we have continued to find our purpose as an organization."

Check out the full story HERE.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You