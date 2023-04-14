Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballard Institute Presents OMA By Sandglass Theater, April 22

One character emerges from the tangle of wool and nearly ruins the party. But not to worry, all ends well at Oma's house.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Ballard Institute Presents OMA By Sandglass Theater, April 22

As part of its 2023 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present Oma by the Vermont-based Sandglass Theater on April 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

This new family show by Shoshana Bass and Jana Zeller is an intergenerational tale that revolves around Grandma or "Oma." It is her birthday and all are preparing for the celebration. While the grown-ups manage work phone calls, playdate logistics and other such tasks, the children get into mischief with party decorating, present wrapping, and cake baking. Finally they all gather around for one of Oma's stories, told with yarn. One character emerges from the tangle of wool and nearly ruins the party. But not to worry, all ends well at Oma's house.

To learn more about the show and Sandglass Theater, visit Click Here.
Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under).

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at Click Here. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of the performance starting at 10 a.m.

There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu. Masks recommended but not required.




Photos: First Look At AINT MISBEHAVIN At Westport Country Playhouse Photo
Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At Westport Country Playhouse
Westport Country Playhouse kicks off its 93rd season with the sassy and sultry musical celebration, “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical,” winner of the 1978 Tony Award® for Best Musical, from April 11 through April 29. See photos from the production!
Shubert Theatre Announces COMPANY, HADESTOWN, And More For 2023-2024 Broadway Series Photo
Shubert Theatre Announces COMPANY, HADESTOWN, And More For 2023-2024 Broadway Series
Anthony McDonald, Executive Director of Shubert Theatre, has announced the lineup of the 2023-2024 Broadway Series shows for the theatre's 108th Anniversary Season.
COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO & More Set for Shubert Theatre 2023-2024 Broadway Series Photo
COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO & More Set for Shubert Theatre 2023-2024 Broadway Series
Shubert Theatre has announced the lineup of the 2023-2024 Broadway Series shows for the theatre’s 108th Anniversary Season.
ELVIS THE KING Tribute is Coming to Cheney Hall in May Photo
ELVIS THE KING Tribute is Coming to Cheney Hall in May
ELVIS THE KING, a musical tribute to the King of Rock and Roll, one of the greatest entertainers of all time - Elvis Presley, is coming to Cheney Hall on May 12. 

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At Westport Country PlayhousePhotos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At Westport Country Playhouse
April 14, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse kicks off its 93rd season with the sassy and sultry musical celebration, “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical,” winner of the 1978 Tony Award® for Best Musical, from April 11 through April 29. See photos from the production!
Shubert Theatre Announces COMPANY, HADESTOWN, And More For 2023-2024 Broadway SeriesShubert Theatre Announces COMPANY, HADESTOWN, And More For 2023-2024 Broadway Series
April 14, 2023

Anthony McDonald, Executive Director of Shubert Theatre, has announced the lineup of the 2023-2024 Broadway Series shows for the theatre's 108th Anniversary Season.
COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO & More Set for Shubert Theatre 2023-2024 Broadway SeriesCOME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO & More Set for Shubert Theatre 2023-2024 Broadway Series
April 14, 2023

Shubert Theatre has announced the lineup of the 2023-2024 Broadway Series shows for the theatre’s 108th Anniversary Season.
ELVIS THE KING Tribute is Coming to Cheney Hall in MayELVIS THE KING Tribute is Coming to Cheney Hall in May
April 13, 2023

ELVIS THE KING, a musical tribute to the King of Rock and Roll, one of the greatest entertainers of all time - Elvis Presley, is coming to Cheney Hall on May 12. 
NIGHT SHIFT: The Hits Of The 60s, 70s & 80s is Coming to Cheney Hall in MayNIGHT SHIFT: The Hits Of The 60s, 70s & 80s is Coming to Cheney Hall in May
April 13, 2023

NIGHT SHIFT: The Hits Of The 60s, 70s & 80s is Coming to Cheney Hall on Friday, May 19.
share