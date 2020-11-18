Click Here for More Articles on BroadwayWorld JR
BWW Exclusive: Ms Clauz's Corner- Mini Muffin Kabobs!
This time we are making Mini Muffin Kabobs!
Join Ms Clauz... with a Z (Kristin Huffman) and her assistant elf (aka "The Fixer") Katherine Elf (Katherine Griffin) as they present five quirky cooking shows for the holidays!
Each Holiday season/show, Ms Clauz finds a new "passion' to pursue while her hubby is busy. Past endeavors have been pursuing a cabaret career, a TV show, stand up comedy, Rap (Like "The Hamilton") and more. She's... not good. But her elves love her and always cover for her. This season, Ms Clauz has found "baking" as her new passion.
Produced by The New Paradigm Theatre (www.nptheatre.org) and Kristin Huffman- Artistic Director and Broadway veteran.
