Arts On Call And KeyBank Food: The Latest From The International Festival Of Arts & Ideas

The International Festival of Arts & Ideas announces new live and interactive virtual programming that directly supports local artists and businesses: New Haven Arts on Call and the KeyBank Food series.



New Haven Arts on Call is a unique opportunity to enjoy--or gift someone you love--a live, socially distanced arts performance at an outdoor location and time of your choice. Book a juggler to perform on your grandchildren's front lawn, send a guitar player to strum beneath your girlfriend's window-the possibilities are endless. All proceeds go directly to the participating New Haven artists. New Haven Arts on Call is modeled after Sidewalk Serenades, a program created in March 2020 by Creative Alliance in Baltimore, and is presented with support from the Elizabethan Club of Yale University.



KeyBank Food is a series of interactive virtual food experiences that brings some of New Haven's best menus, and the chefs who create them, into your home. Prior to the event, participants pick up the evening's meal from the participating restaurant. That evening, you will be joined at a virtual communal table by family, friends, neighbors--and the chefs themselves, who will guide you through the menu they have prepared. All proceeds go directly to the participating New Haven establishments.



"In light of the devastating effect of the pandemic on New Haven's arts and small business ecologies, the Festival is committed to supporting our friends and neighbors in every way we can," said Co-Directors Liz Fisher and Tom Griggs. "New Haven Arts on Call and the KeyBank Food series are two ways the Festival is connecting our community directly with artists and small business owners, following approved socially distant guidelines."



NEW HAVEN ARTS ON CALL



The roster of available New Haven artists is posted on the Festival's website where bookings can be made directly with each artist. Performances will be scheduled on the hour between 11AM and 6PM. Sales for a given date will end when all performances times are sold out, or at 2PM on the day prior. Performance fees have been established by the artists and 100% of the fee will be paid to the artist.



On the day of the performance, artists will call or send a text message when they arrive at the designated time and outdoor location, and perform a 10-15 minute set of music/dance/poetry/theater. Artists will not enter an apartment building, single-family or multi-family home, but can perform in front of a complex. Performers are all solo acts or groups who have been isolating together.



In the event of rain (or other postponement circumstance), the artist will contact the purchaser and reschedule as may be mutually agreeable.



Performance locations should be limited to a 10-mile radius of downtown New Haven.



This week's Arts on Call roster includes Aiping Tai Chi Center, Tom Burgess, Caribbean Vibe Steel Drum Band, Bruce Gregori, Lara Herscovitch, Dr. Tiffany Jackson, Jan Jungden, Tere Luna, Anna May, Liz McNicholl, Stephen Rodgers, Glenn Roth, Cliff Schloss, Thabisa, and Christoph Whitbeck.



Descriptions of each performer's set, as well as their fees and booking links, are available here www.artidea.org/events/arts-on-call.



KEYBANK FOOD SERIES



The KeyBank Food Series, which launched this past weekend with Brews and BBQ with The Stack and Black Hog Brewing and a Mother's Day Brunch with Tavern on the State, continues with these scheduled events and more to be announced.





Savory & Sweet Cocktail Pairing

Friday, May 15, 7:30PM - SOLD OUT!

With Ordinary & Roia



Join Tim Cabral, owner of the Chapel Street bar, Ordinary, and Avi Sazapiro, chef and owner of Roia restaurant, for a Zoom lesson on French- and Italian-inspired savory and sweet cocktail pairings.



Garden Cocktail Party



Friday, May 22, 7PM

With 116 Crown



Join John Ginnetti from 116 Crown for a cocktail class with an emphasis on ingredients you can grow in your own garden, served with a delicious food pairing.



Cooking with Sanctuary Kitchen



Saturday, June 6, 7PM



A cooking class led by talented Sanctuary Kitchen refugee chefs: learn how to make authentic multicultural cuisine and learn about the chef's culinary backgrounds, inspirations, and experiences as new residents of New Haven.



More information about KeyBank Food series events and registration is available at www.artidea.org/food-experiences.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You