All Ballard Institute and Museum Of Puppetry Events Cancelled and Museum Closed Through Mid-May

The University of Connecticut and its arts venues continue to expand the breadth and number of steps being taken to reduce the risk that COVID-19 presents to the community, and the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry has moved to close the museum and cancel all performances, forums, space rentals, workshops, and tours through mid-May. This is in accordance with guidance received from the state and federal government this week, strongly discouraging gatherings of 50 or more people in the name of public health.



The Ballard Institute hopes to offer workshops and programming via its social media platforms during this closure. Follow the Ballard Institute on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram for updates. Ballard Institute Director John Bell stated "we look forward to resuming our museum, performance, workshop, and forum programs as soon as that is safely possible, and in the meantime look forward to sharing exciting puppet possibilities with you all online."



"We are in uncharted waters," wrote University President Tom Katsouleas in his announcement on Tuesday. "I appreciate everyone's willingness to be flexible, resilient, and adaptable in light of events that are well beyond our control. And I thank you for supporting one another as we work together in the best interests of the health and well-being of our students and families, friends and neighbors across our state and around the globe."



In addition to previously cancelled events, newly cancelled events include:

April 18: Mr. Cuddles is Missing created by Faye Dupras, with music by Max Weigert

April 29: "Engineering in Puppetry" Forum with Ed Weingart

May 2: Kitty's Corner and Other Stories by Dirk Joseph and String Theory Theater

All ticket holders will receive a refund. The process is as follows:

If you paid with a credit card, a refund will be issued to the credit card that was used to complete the purchase. If we are unable to refund that credit card, you will receive a refund check from the University.

If you paid via cash or check, you will receive a refund check from the University.

All refund checks will be mailed to the address we have on file. No further action will be required on your part. The box office will automatically initiate the refund process.



The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will be closed to the public through mid-May.



The Ballard Institute requests your patience during this period. If you would like further details, please contact Emily Wicks, Manager of Operations and Collections, at emily.wicks@uconn.edu.



The Ballard Institute looks forward to resuming scheduled activities after mid-May. More information will follow in the coming weeks as the situation subsides.





