Adrenalize to Bring Def Leppard's PYROMANIA to Life at Daryl's House

On the heels of their sold-out show last weekend at Lexington Village Theatre in Lexington, Michigan, Adrenalize: The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience is bringing that arena-sized energy to Daryl's House, one of the best-sounding rooms in the world and the same stage where Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates films his award-winning TV show, Live From Daryl's House.

The band returns for their sixth visit to the venue this Friday, November 21 at 8:00 PM, with an ambitious, one-night-only performance of Def Leppard's legendary 1983 album Pyromania in its entirety. Fans will hear every song - hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites - performed live on stage:

"Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)"

"Photograph"

"Foolin'"

"Too Late for Love"

"Rock of Ages"

...plus every track that made Pyromania a cornerstone of classic rock.

Certified 10x Platinum, Pyromania cemented Def Leppard as one of the biggest bands on the planet, and Adrenalize delivers every note with stunning accuracy, power, and passion. In addition to the full-album performance, the band will perform Def Leppard's greatest hits from across their career, making this an unmissable night of rock and roll.