Wine Down Wednesdays Summer Patio Series Returns To Lincoln Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lincoln Theatre hosts its fourth summer season of Wine Down Wednesdays, featuring hot jazz and cool cocktails on the Lincoln's Michael B. Coleman rooftop patio, starting May 21.

The outdoor concert series includes live jazz performances from some of Columbus' best talent, sumptuous hors d'oeuvres, and a specially curated wine selection or specialty cocktail.

Doors open at 5 pm. Performances begin at 6:45 pm and include:

Wednesday, May 21 - Bobby Floyd

Bobby Floyd has toured and performed extensively with Ray Charles, Rusty Bryant, Jeff Tyzik, Chris Howes, Byron Stripling, Sarah Morrow, and his own trio. His current touring schedule includes performances as featured soloist with orchestras throughout the USA and Canada. Floyd is also a frequent soloist with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, his soulful sound backing artists such as Chuck Mangione, Houston Person, Branford Marsalis, Roy Hargrove, Mavis Staples, Gerald Wilson, Wycliffe Gordon, John Clayton, and countless others. His recent performances in Europe and Japan have garnered high praise and he continues to accompany the top jazz, blues, and gospel artists in the country.

Wednesday, June 25 – Ricka Fanning

Rika Fanning is a born and raised native of Columbus who comes from a long line of God-gifted musicians. She grew up singing in the church and began studying music on her own in her early 20s and was inspired by God to learn how to play the bass guitar and piano. In 2006, she produced and recorded her first solo gospel CD project, Near the Cross, for which she wrote, produced, recorded, and sung lead vocals/background harmonies. In May 2019, she recorded and released a full CD featuring 11 of her praise and worship originals entitled Chosen, for which she received the 2020 KIA (Kingdom Image Award) Producer of the Year. She has graced the stage with the best of the best and has played for numerous churches, choirs, and groups. Currently, she is the bassist for Grace Apostolic Church and has her own patented band, SOUL N~ER~G, who bring the soul wherever they go!

Wednesday, July 16 – Dave Shelton Trio

The Dave Shelton Trio forms a sound rooted in the traditional keys/upright bass/drums configuration found in jazz while incorporating elements of R&B and hip hop. Joining the trio is vocalist Ray Woods, a talented and versatile front man whose album, Romance & Ballads: Do Not Disturb, was released in 2024.

Wednesday, August 20 – Largemouth Brass Band

Largemouth Brass Band is an eight-piece band from Columbus performing, recording, and providing high-energy brass band music to its community. Whether it's old school funk, “Second Line” jazz, hip-hop, pop song covers, or their genre-busting original tunes, Largemouth Brass Band is bringing the “Brass Funk” to a stage near you! The band members teach in central Ohio public schools, universities, and private institutions — they are working to inspire the next generation of musicians while paying tribute to those who paved the way.

Wednesday, September 7 – Cedric Easton

Expression through music was engrained in Cedric Easton's culture early on. His mother played the organ, and his father was the pastor of their local Pentecostal church. During his formative years, his love for music thrived. Around age 15, Cedric purchased a recording of Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers. This was a pivotal moment that altered the focus of his musical interests. His curiosity for authenticity and depth, via musical expression, began to emerge. Over the next decade, he explored, studied and participated in gospel, jazz, and west African musical traditions. Over the course of Cedric's journey, he has had the opportunity to perform alongside the likes of: Hannibal Lokumbe, Thiossane West African Dance Co., Dorinda Clark-Cole, Marvin Sapp, Pharez Whitted, Wes Anderson, Aaron Diehl, Christian Howes, and more.

Comments