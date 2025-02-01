Valentine's Day Events Set for The Avalon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Avalon Theatre has revealed a variety of event options available in Uptown Marysville this year, in celebration of Valentine's Day.

There's something for everyone starting with a screening of everyone's favorite "Galentine's Day" film, "THE FIRST WIVES CLUB." Make plans for an early celebration with friends on Saturday, February 08 at 7pm. Movie icons Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton take on divorce in a hilarious way and as they seek revenge on their Exes, they find love for themselves and each other. Tickets to THE FIRST WIVES CLUB are only $8, and the "Dessert and a Show" add-on with Rollies is available.

If you're looking for something different this year, why not share a Valentine's Day message on The Avalon Theatre marquee? Send an extra special message with a custom love note on the Avalon Theatre Marquee rotating all day on Valentine's Day. Let The Avalon Theatre help you share your love with the world on our iconic marque; the perfect spot to surprise your loved one with their name in lights. Customized Marquee Messages are only $25, email Hello@theavalontheatre.org for more information and reserve a spot for your special message.

On Valentine's Day night, The Avalon Theatre will be hosting a special event featuring romantic treats and "MAMMA MIA" [The Movie] on the big screen. The Greek Isles have never been more fun, join Donna (Meryl Streep) as she prepares for her daughter's big day. All while juggling three former suitors invited by her daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) in hopes of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day. All ticket holders will get a glass of champagne and assorted chocolates as a part of this romantic event. Tickets for this Valentine's Date night are $15 per person, bring your Valentine, your best friends, or have a solo celebration. Concessions and offerings from the bar will also be available for purchase. [Avalon Members, email hello@theavalontheatre.org for our special Member Discount.]

Valentine's Day Weekend doesn't end there. Live music lovers will be over the moon with tickets to see THE GROOVE BROTHERS BAND return to The Avalon Theatre stage on Saturday, Feb 15 at 7pm. This special evening with The Groove Brothers Band will feature two full sets of music. The first set will feature classic guitar & horn-driven favorites from the 1970s, and the 2nd set will feature "A Celebration of The Allman Brothers Band" Tribute set! A special combination show only at The Avalon Theatre for the Groove Brothers Band hometown fans. Tickets to this concert event are $15 for adults and $8 for children 13 and under.

The final event of the weekend is a family affair, Classic Cartoons on Monday, Feb 17th at Noon. For only $2 a person, you can laugh along with the classics. Bring the whole family for a daytime treat while the kids are out of school. Whether you're a kid or a kid at heart, you'll love seeing an hour of Valentine's themed classic cartoons on the big screen.

For a full list of events and to buy tickets, please visit theavalontheatre.org/events. As always, delicious concessions will be available for purchase at all events featuring local, organic popcorn from Ohio Till Farmstead, treats from The Scott's Miracle-Gro Foundation Marquee Club, and drinks from our bar (non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages).

Comments