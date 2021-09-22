Tom Papa Brings His Standup Comedy To The Lincoln Theatre Next Month

With more than 20 years as a standup comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success in film, TV, radio, and podcasts as well as live on stage. He's a regular guest on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast and late-night TV.

CAPA presents Tom Papa at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Friday, October 22, at 7 pm. Tickets are $27.50-$55.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Papa's first book, Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas (2018), took a hilarious look at the host of characters in our families with bizarre, inescapable behavior, making "Summer Must Read" lists from Parade Magazine to The New York Post. His second book, You're Doing Great!: And Other Reasons to Stay Alive (2020), is a collection of essays on how people really live in modern America and what's truly good and wonderful about our lives.

Papa's fourth, hour-long stand-up special for Netflix, "Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!", is a hilarious rebuttal to our current cultural feeling of dread-"Tom wants you to remember that you're doing great; life isn't perfect, it never will be, and that's OK."

His new podcast, "Breaking Bread with Tom Papa," features Papa and a guest for an hour of eating, drinking, and enjoying life. Listeners are invited to take a seat at the table as they celebrate the true meaning of breaking bread with insightful, revealing, and always funny conversations.

Papa hosts the daily Netflix radio show "What a Joke with Papa and Fortune" on SiriusXM's Netflix Channel. He was also a regular performer on the nationally syndicated radio show "Live from Here" from 2017-20. Papa was featured in his own regular segment, "Out. In. America. With Tom Papa," on a live variety show hosted by Chris Thile, featuring a unique blend of musical and comedy performances.

Papa also appears on NPR several times a year as a guest panelist on "Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me," and had the honor of hosting in 2020, filling in for Peter Segal.

In 2018, Papa hosted his own Food Network series, "Baked," where he took his love of baking and explored bakeries throughout the country. The show developed from Papa's love of making sourdough bread using his own sourdough starter and visiting expert bakers while on tour.