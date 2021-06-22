Tickets On Sale Today For The 2021 CAPA SUMMER MOVIE SERIES

The CAPA Summer Movie Series, the longest-running classic film series in America, today announced the schedule for its 52nd series of classic films and cult favorites. The 2021 series will run July 22-August 29 at the historic Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) and feature 21 films over six weeks. Highlights include eight series premieres, a silent film with live musical accompaniment, Fright Nite Friday, and two Saturday mornings of classic cartoons.

Patrons will enjoy the newly upgraded loge, mezzanine, and balcony of the Ohio Theatre following the recent completion of a three-month, $900,000 renovation. The aisle stairs in the loge have been reconstructed and handrails added to increase patron comfort and safety. The cross aisle between the loge and mezzanine has also been leveled to eliminate its pitch toward the stage. New aisle handrails have also been added to the mezzanine and balcony. Railings at the front and rear of each section have been upgraded and replaced and new carpet has been laid in all three sections.

Also new for 2021 is Listen Everywhere, an assistive listening app that patrons can download to their personal cell phones. When coupled with the patron's headphones or ear buds, the app provides high-quality audio streamed directly to the patron and can be adjusted for volume preference.

Now celebrating his 30th year as featured organist for the CAPA Summer Movie Series, Clark Wilson will again provide pre-show entertainment at the keys of the Ohio Theatre's treasured "Mighty Morton" theatre organ 30 minutes prior to each screening.

While Fritz the Nite Owl will not be on-site for the screening, audiences can still return to the days of Nite Owl Theatre with a special Fright Nite Friday presentation of Friday the 13th (1980) on Friday, August 13. Fans will enjoy a full episode of Nite Owl Theatre complete with era-appropriate, retro commercials and Fritz's signature breaks loaded with trivia-tastic tomfoolery and campy special effects.

Select films will be audio-described for visually impaired persons at no extra charge. Audio description allows patrons to hear a scene-by-scene narration of the on-screen action while they listen to the movie dialogue. Visit capa.com for a list of audio-described movie screenings for the 2021 series. For more information, contact Elena Perantoni at (614) 469-1045.

CAPA Summer Movie Series ticket strips, one of central Ohio's best entertainment bargains, can be purchased online at www.capa.com now through Friday, August 13. Strips of 10 tickets are $35, a savings of $2.50 per ticket off day-of-show prices. Phone orders for strip tickets can be placed by calling (614) 469-0939. For more information, please visit www.capa.com. Strip tickets are good for any film in any combination.

Day-of-show tickets to individual films are $6 and go on sale one hour prior to show time at the Ohio Theatre kiosk. Senior citizen tickets are $5. Kiosk sales are cash only.