The Temptations and The Four Tops to Bring Motown Magic to Columbus In 2026

Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) will host Motown legends The Temptations and The Four Tops at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $44 and go on sale Friday, September 12, at 10 am at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), by phone at (614) 469-0939, or online at capa.com.

With a combined 17 Number One hits on Billboard’s R&B charts, The Temptations and The Four Tops remain two of the most influential groups in American music. The Temptations are known for timeless classics such as “My Girl” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” while The Four Tops brought audiences enduring favorites like “Baby, I Need Your Loving” and “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch).” Both ensembles are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, celebrated for defining the quintessential Motown sound.

The Temptations, led by founding member Dr. Otis Williams, have been recognized by Billboard as the Greatest R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of All Time and were the subject of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. Their impact on music and culture continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

The Four Tops, with their signature four-part harmony led by the late Levi Stubbs’ unmistakable baritone, became an international sensation with hits penned by Holland-Dozier-Holland. Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, the group continues to tour globally, carrying on its legacy through Abdul “Duke” Fakir, the last surviving original member, alongside Ronnie McNeir, Lawrence Payton Jr., and Alexander Morris.

Motown fans can expect an unforgettable evening celebrating two legendary ensembles whose music shaped generations and continues to captivate audiences around the world.

The Temptations and The Four Tops

Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 7:30 pm

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus, OH

Tickets: $44–$84

On sale Friday, September 12 at 10 am at capa.com, by phone at (614) 469-0939, or at the CAPA Ticket Center.