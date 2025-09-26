The Avalon Theatre to Present The Hitchcock Directors Series This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This October, The Avalon Theatre in Marysville is inviting movie lovers and suspense fans to dive into the thrilling world of Alfred Hitchcock with the Hitchcock Directors Series - a special four-week film event featuring some of the master director's most iconic works.

Every Thursday evening throughout October, audiences can experience North by Northwest (October 2), Rear Window (October 9), Vertigo (October 16), and Psycho (October 23) on the big screen. These legendary films showcase Hitchcock's unparalleled ability to blend suspense, mystery, and psychological drama.

North by Northwest kicks off the series with Cary Grant in a pulse-pounding tale of mistaken identity and international espionage. Following that is the voyeuristic thriller Rear Window, starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly, which keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its gripping story of suspicion and intrigue.

Midway through the series is Vertigo, often considered Hitchcock's greatest masterpiece. It explores obsession and illusion through the haunting story of a detective grappling with his fears and desires. The series culminates with Psycho, Hitchcock's most chilling and influential film - famous for its shocking twists and unforgettable shower scene - which forever changed the horror genre.

All screenings begin at 7:00 PM at The Avalon Theatre, located at 121 S. Main Street, Marysville, Ohio. Tickets are priced at $10 and can be purchased online at theavalontheatre.org or at The Avalon Theatre box office. The box office is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM and also opens one hour before each screening.