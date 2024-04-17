THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE is Coming to the Palace Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Palace Theatre in Columbus will play host to The Price is Right Live stage show on Friday, September 20 at 8 pm.

Tickets start at $41.50 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939 starting at 10 am Friday, April 19.

Get ready to “Come on Down” and join the excitement as the legendary television game show, The Price Is Right™, is brought to life in an unforgettable live event! Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes.

Alongside the Celebrity Host, randomly-selected contestants play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the fabulous Showcase! The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand-new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Showing to sold-out audiences for over two decades and counting, The Price is Right Live™ has given away over 15 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right™ remains network television’s #1 daytime series and the longest-running gameshow in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, Price and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

For more information, follow The Price is Right Live™ on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive), Twitter (https://twitter.com/TPIRLIVE) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive/).