Spotlight: MY REGARDS TO BROADWAY at Lincoln Theatre

“My Regards to Broadway” is a dazzling musical revue that takes audiences on an unforgettable journey through the decades of Broadway’s greatest hits. From the jazzy rhythms of the Roaring Twenties to the soaring ballads of modern-day showstoppers, this performance celebrates the evolution of musical theater.

Featuring iconic numbers like “I Want to Be Happy” from No, No, Nanette, “Revolting Children” from Matilda the Musical, “Put On Your Sunday Clothes” from Hello Dolly, “My Shot” from Hamilton, “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago, “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen, and many more the show highlights the cultural impact and enduring charm of Broadway.

With vibrant choreography, heartfelt solos, and stunning ensemble pieces, this production is a love letter to the stage and the stories that have captivated audiences for generations. Perfect for theater enthusiasts and newcomers alike, “My Regards to Broadway” is a joyous tribute to the magic of musicals!

Comments