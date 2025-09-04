Silver Scene Players Will Perform Neil Simon's BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Silver Scene Players has announced its upcoming production of Neil Simon's timeless romantic comedy Barefoot in the Park, running September 26-28, 2025, at the Union County Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Marysville, Ohio.

Directed by Bill Kruse and Chris Cannizzaro, this witty and heartwarming play follows newlyweds Paul and Corie Bratter as they adjust to married life in a tiny New York City apartment. From eccentric neighbors and meddling mothers to the everyday chaos of urban living, Barefoot in the Park is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedy that also highlights the beauty (and challenges) of love.

The cast features:

· Paul Bratter - John Heflin

· Corie Bratter - Leah Heflin

· Mrs. Ethel Banks - Laura Miller

· Victor Velasco - David Dodds

· Telephone Man - Brian Hershberger

· Delivery Man - Amber Gray

As part of its mission to give back to the community, Silver Scene Players is proud to announce that all proceeds from this production will benefit The Union County Care Train, supporting families and individuals in need.

"Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park is a classic for a reason-it's funny, heartfelt, and full of relatable moments," says director Bill Kruse. "We're excited to bring this story to life while also supporting such a meaningful cause in our community."