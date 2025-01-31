ProMusica Chamber Orchestra’s NAKED CLASSICS Returns in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ProMusica Chamber Orchestra’s NAKED CLASSICS will return ahead of the orchestra’s March subscription concert series, Death and the Maiden. Led by Creative Partner and violinist Vadim Gluzman, Death and the Maiden will take place at 7 p.m. March 1-2 at the Southern Theatre. NAKED CLASSICS will also return to the Southern Theatre stage on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m., hosted by presenter Paul Rissmann with Gluzman leading the orchestra.

Combining virtuosity and versatility, Death and the Maiden will feature Schnittke’s Suite in the Old Style, a nod to the Baroque era, alongside Mozart’s lively Clarinet Concerto, featuring ProMusica’s principal clarinetist, Ilya Shterenberg. The program will conclude with Mahler’s arrangement of Schubert’s Death and the Maiden, one of the great cornerstones of the chamber music repertoire.

For NAKED CLASSICS, Rissmann will strip down Schubert’s iconic Death and the Maiden, which was written when the composer himself was in the shadows of death. After uncovering the work’s deepest meaning through images, sound bites, and interviews with musicians, attendees will be treated to a full orchestral performance of the deeply dramatic and moving piece.

“NAKED CLASSICS is the perfect opportunity to discover ProMusica and the great orchestral works—whether you are attending for the first time or are a frequent concertgoer,” said Janet Chen, ProMusica’s CEO. “The weekend is full of powerhouse performances with Vadim Gluzman, Paul Rissmann, and Ilya Shterenberg all taking the stage, and we are so excited for everyone to join us.”

Gluzman joined ProMusica Chamber Orchestra in 2013 as Creative Partner and Principal Guest Artist. In this role, he often takes the stage to lead the program without a conductor and will join as soloist in other concerts. Universally recognized among today’s top-performing artists, Gluzman breathes new life and passion into the golden era of the 19th and 20th centuries’ violin tradition. Gluzman’s wide repertoire embraces new music, and his performances are heard around the world through live broadcasts and a striking catalogue of award-winning recordings exclusively for the BIS label.

Hailing from Scotland, Rissmann is a composer, presenter, and music educator. His works have been commissioned and performed by orchestras across the world, including the New York Philharmonic, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, and London Philharmonic. He currently holds the position of Animateur with the London Symphony Orchestra and Children’s Composer in Residence for Music in the Round.

