ProMusica Chamber Orchestra Reveals 2024-25 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ProMusica Chamber Orchestra has unveiled its lineup for the 2024-2025 season, featuring a mix of beloved classics, innovative commissions, and performances from renowned guest artists. The orchestra will embark on its 46th season under the leadership of Music Director David Danzmayr and Creative Partner & Principal Guest Artist violinist Vadim Gluzman.

“Following an incredible 45th season of dynamic concerts and special collaborative projects with high profile artists, our new year promises to be equally thrilling and exhilarating,” said Janet Chen, ProMusica’s CEO. “The 2024-25 season is one of high artistic risk and reward, with the premiere of our 70th and 71st commissions, complemented by brilliant soloists from rising stars to the highly acclaimed.”

OPENING WEEKEND: THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS

Sept. 28-29, 2024 | Southern Theatre

ProMusica opens its 46th season with a powerful performance of Kurt Weill's masterpiece, The Seven Deadly Sins, featuring multifaceted Pink Martini vocalist Storm Large in the dual role of Anna for her ProMusica debut. Conducted by Danzmayr, the program also includes Schubert's elegant Symphony No. 5.

NEIGHBORHOOD SERIES: MENDELSSOHN & MORE

Oct. 19, 2024 at Worthington United Methodist Church

Oct. 20, 2024 at Saint Mary Catholic Church

Led by Gluzman, this unique series, which takes the orchestra out into local neighborhoods, will showcase the whimsical and virtuosic sides of Mendelssohn, featuring rising star violinist Sueye Park. Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and his timeless Violin Concerto in E Minor, performed by Park, will be featured alongside Latvian composer Pēteris Vasks’ deeply personal Musica Dolorosa.

Sueye Park’s appearance is made possible through ProMusica’s partnership with the North Shore Chamber Music Festival’s Arkady Fomin Scholarship Fund.

BEETHOVEN’S EMPEROR

Nov. 9-10, 2024 | Southern Theatre

Renowned South Korean pianist Yeol Eum Son will join ProMusica for a majestic rendition of Beethoven’s iconic Piano Concerto No. 5, the "Emperor” Concerto. The concert, with Danzmayr at the podium, will also showcase GRAMMY-winning composer Jessie Montgomery’s Strum, Schubert’s dark “Unfinished” Symphony, and the grand melodies of Johann Strauss’ Emperor Waltz.

AKIHO & BEETHOVEN

Dec. 14-15, 2024 | Southern Theatre

Wrapping up 2024, ProMusica will present an evening of contemporary and classical works with cellist Jeffrey Zeigler premiering a new concerto commissioned by ProMusica from Grammy- and Pulitzer-nominated composer Andy Akiho. Returning as part of the Composer/Performer Project, Akiho will also perform his Fantasy for Steel Pans and Orchestra.

The program, conducted by Danzmayr, will culminate with Beethoven's bold yet cheerful Symphony No. 4.

Akiho’s Cello Concerto is commissioned by the Sun Valley Music Festival, the Oregon Symphony, ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, the Bozeman Symphony, and the South Carolina Philharmonic.

MENDELSSOHN SYMPHONY NO. 2

Jan. 25-26, 2025 | Southern Theatre

Joined by the Capital University Chapel Choir, sopranos Ellie Dehn and Martha Guth, and tenor Daniel McGrew, ProMusica will present Mendelssohn’s monumental Lobgesang (“Hymn of Praise”) for the first time. Music Director Danzmayr will lead the program, which will also include Giya Kancheli’s haunting Midday Prayers.

NAKED CLASSICS: DEATH AND THE MAIDEN

Feb. 28, 2025 | Southern Theatre

Host Paul Rissmann will strip down Schubert's iconic Death and the Maiden for this season’s return of NAKED CLASSICS. The evening will explore the music’s dramatic history and significance, with Gluzman leading the orchestra from the first violin position.

DEATH AND THE MAIDEN

Mar. 1-2, 2025 | Southern Theatre

Following NAKED CLASSICS, Gluzman will lead an extraordinary evening featuring Schnittke’s Suite in the Old Style, Mozart’s lively Clarinet Concerto featuring ProMusica’s principal clarinetist Ilya Shterenberg, and Mahler’s arrangement of Schubert’s Death and the Maiden, a cornerstone of the chamber music repertoire.

AARON DIEHL & RHAPSODY

May 10-11, 2025 | Southern Theatre

Closing out the season, Columbus native and acclaimed jazz pianist Aaron Diehl will make his debut with ProMusica for the Midwest premiere of Rhapsody, by composer Michael Schachter. The new piece, ProMusica’s 71st commission, commemorates the centennial of Gershwin’s iconic Rhapsody in Blue. The concert will also feature William Grant Still’s Darker America and Brahms’ romantic Third Symphony.

Lead commissioning for Schachter’s Rhapsody is by ProtoStar Group and Carnegie Hall, with co-commissioning by ProMusica Chamber Orchestra.

More information about the season schedule can be found at promusicacolumbus.org/

current-season/. Additional events and performances will be announced at a later date, including information on the annual fundraiser, the ProMusica Soirée.

SEASON TICKET SUBSCRIPTIONS AND SINGLE TICKET INFORMATION

Subscription packages range from $99 to $324 and are now on sale online at promusicacolumbus.org or by calling the ProMusica Box Office at 614.464.0066 ext. 101. Single tickets will range from $18 to $64 and will go on sale August 12, 2024. Single tickets will be available through the ProMusica Box Office or via Ticketmaster.





Comments