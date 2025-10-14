Pianist Terrence Wilson Makes ProMusica Chamber Orchestra Debut in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will continue its 2025-26 season at the Southern Theatre with Grammy-nominated pianist Terrence Wilson, for Saint-Saëns & Schubert, led by Music Director David Danzmayr on Nov. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. The program will include Gabriela Lena Frank’s Elegía Andina, Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2, and Schubert’s Symphony No. 4 “Tragic.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Terrence Wilson to ProMusica,” said Janet Chen, ProMusica’s CEO. “Terrence is well known in the field for his diverse artistry – his ability to perform as a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician is elegant and effortless. He will bring incredible depth and artistry to the stage and look forward to working with him!”

The evening will open with Gabriela Lena Frank’s Elegía Andina, which combines Andean folk traditions with classical textures. ProMusica has previously commissioned and performed pieces by Frank, who is one of the most-played female composers in the United States today. Next, Wilson will join the orchestra to perform Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2—a Romantic work not often performed in a chamber orchestra setting. While Wilson is new to ProMusica, he and Danzmayr have previously worked together, beginning in 2010 with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. The concert will conclude with Schubert’s Symphony No. 4 in C minor, “Tragic,” a dramatic work, which was last performed by ProMusica in 2015 as part of their “Schubert Cycle.”

Wilson has performed as a soloist with numerous acclaimed orchestras across the United States, including in Atlanta, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, as well as with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Malaysian Philharmonic. He is a graduate of The Juilliard School and a recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant. He was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2011 in the category of “Best Instrumental Soloist with an Orchestra” for his world premiere recording with the Nashville Symphony conducted by Giancarlo Guerrero of Michael Daugherty’s Deus ex Machina for piano and orchestra - written for Wilson in 2007. Wilson currently serves on the piano faculty at Bard College Conservatory and performs at major festivals and concert halls around the world.