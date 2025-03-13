Photos: HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION At Jonathan Alder High School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jonathan Alder will present 'Hadestown: Teen Edition. Enjoy a night of music, dance, and the oldest Greek myth as Jonathan Alder's own Broadway in the Cornfield makes history with their 2025 show. Check out photos from the production.

'Hadestown: Teen Edition' tells a version of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. Eurydice, a young girl looking for something to eat, goes to work in an industrial version of the Greek underworld to escape poverty and the cold, and her poor singer-songwriter lover Orpheus comes to rescue her.

Jonathan Alder is a participant in the CAPA Marquee Awards and will be competing in the program for the first time this year.

Performing March 13-15, 2025 at 7 p.m. and March 16 at 2 p.m. at Jonathan Alder High School located at 9200 US-42 in Plain City, Ohio. For more information and tickets, visit jamb-arts.org.

Photos by Daniel Rodriguez Hijo.



The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

The Cast of HADESTOWN

Comments